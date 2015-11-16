Nov 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Monday:

** Japan's largest oil refiner JX holdings Inc is in talks to merge with rival TonenGeneral Sekiyu, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Monday, potentially creating a company that will control more than half of a market in long-term decline.

** BM&FBovespa SA, Latin America's largest exchange operator, said on Friday it made a non-binding offer for Cetip SA Mercados Organizados, valuing the Brazilian securities clearing house at about 10 billion reais ($2.6 billion).

** Swiss bank Julius Baer said on Monday it would raise its stake in Italian wealth manager Kairos to as much as 80 percent and would then list it on the Milan bourse next year.

** Australian rail and ports giant Asciano Ltd said it would allow Qube Holdings Ltd to conduct due diligence after it made an informal $6.3 billion takeover offer just above a rival bid from Brookfield Asset Management Inc .

** Eight investment banks including HSBC and India's ICICI Securities and SBI Capital have submitted bids to manage a 10-percent stake divestment in Indian state-owned Coal India Ltd, IFR reported, citing a person close to the deal.

** Staples Inc and Office Depot Inc, which have agreed to merge, are in talks with wholesaler Essendant Inc to transfer about $600 million of corporate contracts to satisfy U.S antitrust concerns, the Wall street Journal reported.

** Two bidders remain in the race to purchase General Electric Co's Japanese commercial lending business, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing a person familiar with the situation.

** Goldman Sachs Group Inc's private equity arm and buyout firm Thomas H. Lee Partners LP have agreed to acquire facility management company GCA Services Group Inc from Blackstone Group LP, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Aberdeen Asset Management is likely to make four or five smaller acquisitions in 2016, its chief executive said on Monday, once a downturn in its key Asian and emerging markets ends.

** Dutch pension fund manager APG Asset Management and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) signed an agreement to own and develop logistics real estate in South Korea with warehousing developer e-Shang, with planned initial investments of $500 million.

Israeli semiconductor designers Mellanox Technologies Ltd and EZchip Semiconductor Ltd will agree as early as Monday to amend their deal to allow EZchip to seek other suitors, according to people familiar with the matter.