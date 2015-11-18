(Adds Ladbrokes, PIC, NextEra)

Nov 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:

** ConAgra Foods Inc, the maker of Slim Jim beef jerky and Chef Boyardee pasta, said it would spin off its Lamb Weston frozen potato products business into a separate public company and rename itself Conagra Brands Inc.

** ON Semiconductor Corp said it would buy Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc in a $2.4 billion deal, the latest in a rapidly consolidating semiconductor industry.

** Towers Watson & Co adjourned a shareholder meeting on Wednesday after it failed to muster enough support for its $18 billion merger with insurance broker Willis Group Holdings , according to two people familiar with the matter.

** Privately held chipmaker Montage Technology Group Ltd raised its offer for Pericom Semiconductor Corp to about $442 million, trumping Diodes Inc's $413 million bid.

** Finland's second-biggest retailer Kesko has agreed to buy loss-making convenience store chain Suomen Lahikauppa from private equity firm Triton in a bid to boost growth amid tough price competition in the recession-hit country.

** Irish billionaire Dermot Desmond has written to fellow shareholders in British bookmaker Ladbrokes to urge them to reject a proposed merger with rival Gala Coral at a shareholders meeting next Tuesday.

** Kuwait's Petrochemical Industries Company (PIC) is close to signing a deal to acquire 45 percent of the OpaL chemical factory in India, the company's chief executive told state news agency KUNA on Wednesday.

** NextEra Energy Inc said it was prepared to buy Energy Future Holdings Corp's distribution business, the bankrupt power company's crown jewel, potentially disrupting an agreed deal led by Hunt Consolidated.

** India's cabinet has cleared the sale of another 10 percent stake in state-run Coal India Ltd that could raise as much as $3 billion, a minister said on Wednesday, as the government seeks more funds to spend on infrastructure.

** Italian utility Enel on Wednesday approved a merger with its renewable energy subsidiary Enel Green Power to help boost growth as it cut its core earnings forecast for the next two years.

** Japanese automotive chip maker Renesas Electronics Corp has earmarked billions of dollars for acquisitions to defend an industry lead under threat from merging peers, its financial chief said on Wednesday.

** An unorthodox sale of assets by a Singapore REIT is set to inspire more M&A among the city-state's property trusts, three quarters of which are languishing below book value, bankers and fund managers say.

** U.S. railroad operator Norfolk Southern Corp all but rejected a $28.4 billion acquisition offer by Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd on Tuesday, calling it "low-premium" and warning it would face significant regulatory hurdles.

Canadian Pacific said the acquisition would help the combined company to save at least $1.8 billion annually.

** Tsogo Sun, Africa's biggest hotel and gambling firm, will sell 10 hotel properties to Hospitality Property Fund in exchange for shares, the two companies said on Wednesday. (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)