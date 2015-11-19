(Adds Pfizer, Vivendi, NextEra, Clarion Partners)
** Pfizer Inc and Allergan Plc are in final
stages of talks over an all-stock deal, CNBC tweeted, citing
sources.
Pfizer is negotiating a break-up fee in the range of 2-3
percent of the value of its roughly $150 billion potential
acquisition of Allergan, proportionally in line with other
deals, people familiar with the matter said.
** Activist investor Starboard Value LP asked Yahoo Inc
to drop plans to sell its stake in Alibaba Group
Holdings Ltd due to tax concerns, and instead urged the
company to sell its core search and display advertising
businesses.
** European Union antitrust regulators have extended by a
month the deadline for a decision on U.S. drinks can maker Ball
Corp's proposed 4.43-billion-pound ($6.76
billion)takeover of British peer Rexam.
** European media group Vivendi has raised its
stake in video games maker Gameloft SE, taking its
shares in the company to over 17 percent, French market
regulator AMF said.
** Chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor said its
shareholders had approved the $4.6 billion acquisition of U.S.
peer Atmel.
** U.S. money wiring giant Western Union Co said it
made an informal offer to buy Australian online rival OzForex
Group Ltd for A$888 million ($632 million), aiming to
boost its access to one of the world's biggest cash transfer
markets.
** A U.S. bankruptcy judge rebuffed an attempt by NextEra
Energy Inc to involve itself once more in Energy Future Holdings
Corp's Chapter 11 sale of its power distribution business.
** Private equity firm Lightyear Capital is looking to sell
its majority stake in real estate investment manager Clarion
Partners LLC for around $800 million, people familiar with the
sales talks said this week.
** Canadian planemaker Bombardier Inc said Caisse
de depot et placement du Quebec, which manages Quebec's public
pension plans, would buy a 30 percent stake in its rail unit for
$1.5 billion.
** Delta Air Lines Inc said it intended to buy up to
an additional 32 percent of Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV
, in what could be a nearly $600 million cash deal
that strengthens its grip on a fast-growing market.
** Pericom Semiconductor Corp rejected Montage
Technology Group Ltd's raised $442 million offer, although it
trumped a rival bid from Diodes Inc, citing regulatory
hurdles and a lack of committed financing.
** German cooperative lenders DZ Bank and WGZ Bank have
agreed in principle on a merger creating the country's
fourth-largest lender behind Deutsche Bank AG,
Commerzbank AG and KfW with roughly 500
billion euros ($534 billion) in assets.
** Media group Burda is selling 854,000 shares in Zooplus AG
as it continues selling down its stake in the online
pet supplies store, a person familiar with the matter told
Reuters. The price guidance is 125 euros a share, source told.
** Blackstone Group LP's credit investment arm GSO
said it was not looking to invest in solar company SunEdison Inc
, which is facing concerns on Wall Street about its
access to capital.
** Telekom Austria AG's Serbian unit Vip mobile
has bought additional capacity on the 800-megahertz spectrum for
35 million euros ($37.4 million) to expand its network for
high-speed mobile internet in rural areas, it said.
($1 = A$1.41)
($1 = 0.93 euros)
($1 = 0.65 pounds)
