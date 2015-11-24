(Adds Fedex, SunEdison, Reliance and IFS; Updates Ladbrokes, Phillips 66, Pinnacle and HNA Group)

Nov 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Spanish investor Gonvarri has backed away from a plan to invest around 350 million euros ($319.26 million) in energy firm Abengoa a source with knowledge of the situation said, an injection seen as key to its viability.

** Tennessee-based Fedex Corp and Dutch counterpart TNT Express have won U.S. antitrust permission to merge, according to a listing of approved deals the Federal Trade Commission issued on Tuesday.

** U.S. solar company SunEdison Inc said it would sell projects in India with generating capacity of 425 megawatts (MW) to its "yieldco" TerraForm Global Inc for $231 million.

** Reliance Communications Ltd, India's fourth-biggest wireless carrier, is nearing a deal to sell its mobile phone masts unit to one or a consortium of private equity firms, three sources with direct knowledge said.

** Enterprise software maker IFS is chasing acquisitions as part of its ambition to win a larger slice of the market, a top executive said.

** Li Ka-shing's flagship infrastructure firm lost its bid to buy out a cash-rich Hong Kong utility for $12.4 billion, in a defeat for the billionaire investor as he seeks to broaden his investments away from slowing growth in China.

** Japan's Nippon Life Insurance Co has agreed to nearly double its stake in India's Reliance Life Insurance, becoming the latest foreign firm to take advantage of a rule change and raise its sights in a market seen offering rich potential.

** Shareholders in British bookmaker Ladbrokes strongly backed its 2.3 billion pound ($3.5 billion) tie-up with Gala Coral but rebel investor Dermot Desmond vowed to fight on.

** European media giant Bertelsmann is looking for a private equity partner to help it buy the rest of publisher Penguin Random House should co-owner Pearson want a swift exit from the business, three sources told Reuters.

** Slovenia sold state-owned aircraft maintenance company Adria Airways Tehnika (AA Tehnika) to Poland's rival Linetech Holding S.A., state-owned investment fund Slovenian Sovereign Holding (SDH) said on Tuesday.

** Allianz is looking mainly for bolt-on acquisitions in the property-casualty business in markets where it has a strong management team and track record, Allianz Chief Executive Oliver Baete said on Tuesday.

** Phillips 66 has put Ireland's Whitegate refinery up for sale more than a year after taking the country's only refinery only plant off the market having failed to find a buyer, the Irish Examiner website reported.

** Thai Union Group (TU), the world's largest canned tuna producer, said it expected U.S. authorities to decide on Dec. 18 whether to approve its proposed $1.5 billion acquisition of rival Bumble Bee Seafoods.

** Hungary's central bank said it had bought a 68.8 percent stake in the Budapest Stock Exchange, an intervention into financial markets it said was designed to help companies obtain capital and aid growth.

** Chipmaker Microsemi Corp said on Tuesday it would buy rival PMC-Sierra Inc in a $2.5 billion deal, a day after Skyworks Solutions Inc walked away from a bidding war.

** Pinnacle Foods Inc said it would buy natural packaged foods maker Boulder Brands Inc for about $710 million to expand its health and wellness categories.

** Unipetrol is interested in buying filling stations from OMV and Royal Dutch Shell in the Czech Republic, the Hospodarske Noviny newspaper reported.

** Rockhopper has made a 57.1 million pound ($86.5 million) takeover offer for rival Falkland Oil and Gas, the companies said in a deal that could breathe fresh life into Falklands' exploration which has been hit by weak oil prices.

** Spain's BBVA has bought a 29.5 pct stake in aspiring online lender Atom for 45 million pounds ($68.2 million), marking its first foray into British digital banking in a bid to boost its mobile presence.

** South Africa's largest insurer Sanlam said it will buy nearly one-third of Morocco's Saham Finances for $375 million, as part of a strategy to look for new streams of income to offset slowing growth at home.

** Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) will revive attempts to sell its Polish banking business in the coming days, two banking sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

** A Japanese state-backed fund has asked the main lenders of Sharp Corp to forgive some of the screen maker's debt in return for investment, people familiar with the matter said.

** China's HNA Group partnered with JetBlue founder David Neeleman, agreeing to buy a $450 million stake in Azul SA, Brazil's third-largest airline, and providing a cash cushion until a much-delayed initial public offering (IPO) proceeds. (Compiled by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)