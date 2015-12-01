(Adds MarkWest Energy, Commercial Bank of Qatar, and others;
updates ArcLight Capital)
Dec 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
** A consortium of Chinese investors is spending $400
million to take a stake of more than 13 percent in the group
that owns soccer clubs including Manchester City and New York
City FC, expanding the country's financial involvement in the
game.
** Renewable energy company TerraForm Global Inc is
pulling out of an agreement to take control of projects
accounting for 2,200 megawatts of generation capacity due to
adverse market conditions in Brazil, companies involved in the
deal said.
** Mondelez International Inc, the owner of the
Cadbury chocolate brand, has hired bankers to explore the sale
of a number of confectionery products and assets in United
Kingdom, France, Spain and the Netherlands, Sky News reported.
** Unitholders of MarkWest Energy Partners LP on
Tuesday approved the company's sale to MPLX LP, a
master limited partnership of Marathon Petroleum Corp.
** French telecoms group Orange has hired
investment banks Morgan Stanley and BNP Paribas
to assess the merits of doing a deal with other network
operators in Europe, including Telecom Italia, two
sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
** French insurer AXA has raised its holdings in
Indian insurance joint ventures with Bharti Enterprises to 49
percent, the latest in a slew of similar deals after a rule
change easing cap on foreign ownership in the local insurance
companies.
** Dow Chemical Co has struck a deal to sell a part
of its global herbicide business, as low crop prices continue to
drive talk of consolidation in the agriculture industry.
** German utility RWE will put its renewables,
grids and retail units into a separate entity and list part of
it late next year, Germany's biggest electricity producer said,
a year after a similar move by rival E.ON
.
** Private equity firm ArcLight Capital, together with
commodities trader Freepoint, unveiled plans on Tuesday to buy
the Hovensa refinery complex in St. Croix in the Caribbean and
turn it into a massive oil storage hub.
** The industrial services business of German engineering
group Voith has attracted the interest of private equity in a
potential 350 million euro ($371.4 million) deal, two people
familiar with the matter said.
** Commercial Bank of Qatar (CBQ) has been trying
to sell its 40 percent stake in troubled Emirati lender United
Arab Bank, but is yet to find a buyer, sources aware of
the matter told Reuters.
** Europe's largest hotel group, AccorHotels, said
that it bought three hotel asset portfolios from European
investors for 284 million euros ($300.6 million).
** Snam has agreed to buy a 20 percent stake in the
Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) from Norway's Statoil in
a move that will expand the Italian gas transporter's
geographical footprint and strengthen its ambition to create a
gas hub.
** Petra Diamonds Ltd and South African mining
company Ekapa Mining would buy De Beers' Kimberley mines for 102
million rand ($7.1 million), the London-listed miner said.
** China's cabinet has approved the merger of state oil
trader Zhuhai Zhenrong Corp and Macau-based conglomerate Nam
Kwong Group, as part of a plan to consolidate state-owned
enterprises to boost competitiveness.
** Perion Network has bought digital advertising
firm Undertone for $180 million in cash as it continues to
expand in providing advertising to brands and publishers, it
said on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.9405 euros)
(Compiled by Nikhil Subba and Shubhankar Chakravorty in
Bengaluru)