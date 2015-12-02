(Adds Barclays, Lockheed Martin, Sun Life Financial, Potash Corp, Telecom Italia)

Dec 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:

** The board of Yahoo Inc is weighing a sale of its core Internet business when it meets this week, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Japan's JX Holdings is in talks to take over rival TonenGeneral Sekiyu, sources familiar with the matter said - a combination that would control more than half of all gasoline sales in the country.

** German sportswear company Adidas is preparing to sell its ice hockey equipment business as part of a broader drive to simplify its business, the New York Post reported.

** French telecoms group Orange reaffirmed that it has no plans for a tie-up with Telecom Italia and that it has not begun any discussions with the Italian telecom operator.

** Barclays is close to signing a deal to sell its Italian bank branches to CheBanca, Mediobanca's seven-year-old retail arm, two sources familiar with the matter said, with the deal expected to be announced as soon as Thursday.

** Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-Shing's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings (CKI) is among the companies that have placed indicative offers for London City Airport, which has been put up for sale by U.S. owner Global Infrastructure Partners, sources familiar with the matter said.

** The founding family of Gameloft has raised its stake to 16.63 percent, with 25.11 percent of the voting rights, as it aims to head off a "creeping takeover" of the video games maker, according to a statement from France's AMF financial regulator.

** U.S. gas shipping company Excelerate Energy received a takeover offer in November but its chief executive said no sale was imminent and the firm was considering all options including a share listing in future.

** Buyout firms KKR & Co LP, Thoma Bravo LLC and Vista Equity Partners Management LLC are competing for $4 billion worth of Dell Inc's assets, people familiar with the matter said, as the computer maker steps up asset sales.

** A unit of hedge fund Appaloosa Management LP disclosed a 9.25 percent stake in TerraForm Power Inc, a yieldco of U.S. solar company SunEdison Inc.

** Canada's Sun Life Financial Inc will increase its stake in its Indian life insurance joint venture, Birla Sun Life Insurance, to 49 percent by spending 16.64 billion rupees ($250 million), the companies said.

** Investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual will sell a stake in Brazil's largest hospital chain, Rede D'Or Sao Luiz SA, to Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd for about 2.38 billion reais ($619 million), the bank said.

** Lockheed Martin Corp has seen strong interest in its government services businesses, but will put off a decision on selling or spinning off the units until early next year, Chief Financial Officer Bruce Tanner said on Wednesday.

** A second influential shareholder adviser has told investors in Telecom Italia to reject proposals by top stakeholder Vivendi to allow it representation by enlarging the board.

** European buyout firm Charterhouse has hired London-based L.E.K. Consulting to provide strategic advice to the Italian generic drugs company Doc Generici, which could lead to a sale next year, sources familiar with the matter said.

** Emerging market investment group Deutsche Investitions-und Entwicklungsgesellschaft's has sold its remaining stake in Georgia's largest retail bank TBC Bank , Renaissance Capital said.

** Commercial Bank of Qatar said it has not attempted to sell its stake in Emirati lender United Arab Bank , denying a Reuters report a day earlier that it sought buyers for its 40 percent holding.

** Swedish telecoms operator TeliaSonera has submitted a proposal to Latvian authorities on combining its Baltic operators LMT and Lattelecom, it said.

** Latvian bank Expobank AS agreed to buy UK-based brokerage FXCM Securities Ltd from FXCM Inc, a provider of forex trading services, a spokesman for the bank said.

** The European Commission said it had approved Belgian chemical group Solvay's planned $5.5 billion purchase of Cytec Industries.

** A recent report that Potash Corp of Saskatchewan is preparing a new takeover bid for German potash producer K+S AG is an unfounded rumor, Chief Executive Officer Jochen Tilk said.

** French telecoms group Numericable-SFR has agreed to buy out other shareholders in French cloud computing firm Numergy to build up its offering services for companies.

** Santos Ltd retail investors took up 57 percent of their entitlements in a A$1.35 billion ($987 million) share offer, the oil and gas producer said on Wednesday, better than the one-third uptake some media reports had flagged as energy prices remain weak.

** Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd is expected to announce a 2.2 billion euro ($2.34 billion) deal to take a majority stake in RAC Ltd, Britain's second-largest roadside recovery group, Sky News reported.

** Stated-backed fund Innovation Network Corporation of Japan is considering buying a majority stake in Sharp Corp for an estimated 200 billion yen ($1.63 billion) as part of its restructuring, the Yomiuri newspaper reported.

** Private equity funds Neuberger Berman and Apax Partners are jointly conducting due diligence to possibly buy 35 percent of Italian software company Engineering Ingegneria held by the Cinaglia family, a source close to the matter said.

** Saga Plc's largest shareholder Acromas Bid Co Ltd has sold a 13 percent stake in the UK travel and insurance company via a discounted placing, joint bookrunner BofA Merrill Lynch said on Wednesday.

** Brazil's BRF SA, the world's largest chicken exporter, signed an agreement to acquire Thailand's Golden Foods Siam for $360 million, the company said on Tuesday in a securities filing. (Compiled by Nikhil Subba and Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)