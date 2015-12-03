(Adds Staples, Teva, Deutsche Bank, Saint-Gobain, and others;
updates Fiat Chrysler)
Dec 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
** A Brazilian court blocked the planned 1.9-billion-real
($509 million) sale of 49 percent of Gaspetro, the gas pipeline
unit of Petrobras, to Japan's Mitsui Co, a
move that could frustrate the state-run oil company's efforts to
sell assets to cut debt.
** An activist investor on Thursday renewed its push for
Yahoo Inc to abandon its plans to spin off its valuable
stake in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
and instead sell its core business "at the highest
price possible."
** Barclays is paying 237 million euros to sell its
branches in Italy to Mediobanca in a deal that will
give the Italian investment bank a boost in a race for asset
management fees on its home turf.
** Royal Dutch Shell won approval from Australia's
Foreign Investment Review Board for the company's proposed $70
billion takeover of BG Group Plc, leaving China as the
last regulatory hurdle to the deal.
The company is also seeking to secure a $7 billion credit
facility in north America as back-up for BG Group acquisition,
sources said on Thursday.
** The owners of Formula One will make a decision on whether
to sell before the start of the next season in March, the
sport's commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone told German daily
Handelsblatt.
** Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) does not plan a
hostile bid for rival General Motors at the moment and
will focus on executing its growth plan until the right partner
is found, CEO Sergio Marchionne said.
** Office supplies retailer Staples Inc is willing
to sell more assets to win antitrust approval for its $6.3
billion takeover of Office Depot Inc, Bloomberg
reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.
** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is in the
process of divesting about $1 billion worth of assets to address
antitrust concerns over its deal to buy Allergan Plc's
generic drugs business, people familiar with the matter said.
** Deutsche Bank has agreed to sell its U.S.
private client services unit to financial services firm Raymond
James as it continues to cut costs and hive off non-core
businesses.
** Japan's JX Holdings and TonenGeneral Sekiyu
have agreed to merge in 2017, the companies said in a
statement, joining forces to create a dominant player in a
refining market that is in long-term decline.
** U.S. buyout firm Cerberus Capital Management LP has shown
preliminary interest in Grupo BTG Pactual SA's stake in debt
collection company Recovery do Brasil, which the embattled
Brazilian investment bank wants to sell to shore up capital, a
person with direct knowledge of the matter said.
** GE said it had signed a memorandum of
understanding with Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel for the
potential sale of its equipment finance and receivable finance
businesses in France and Germany.
** Saint-Gobain's attempted takeover of Sika
, launched a year ago, would destroy value at Sika and
thus hurt Saint-Gobain, the Swiss company's chairman told its
French rival's shareholders in an open letter published
Thursday.
** Dutch insurer Aegon is considering selling its
Hungarian mortgage business, which stopped issuing new loans in
2014 and has been making losses.
** Vivendi's plans to appoint board members to
represent it within Telecom Italia does not aim to
interfere with the current board and the firm has no plans to
merge the two groups, the company said.
** Devon Energy Corp, a U.S. oil exploration and
production company, is in discussions to acquire smaller peer
Felix Energy LLC for around $2 billion, including debt,
according to sources familiar with the matter.
** Anheuser-Busch InBev is looking to sell
SABMiller's Grolsch and Peroni brands in what it said
was a bid to address potential EU antitrust concerns over its
planned acquisition of the world's second largest brewer.
** French shipping firm CMA CGM has obtained firm
commitments from banks to finance the takeover of Singapore's
Neptune Orient Lines (NOL), which has a market value
of $2.2 billion, two people familiar with the deal said.
** U.S. radiation detection and protection group Mirion
Technologies and investment funds Apax Partners, 3i and Triton
are in the running to bid for Canberra, a unit of French nuclear
group Areva, a source familiar with the situation
told Reuters.
** Sandell Asset Management Corp urged Bob Evans Farms Inc
to sell its packaged foods business, which the activist
investor said could fetch more than $950 million.
** KKR & Co LP and Carlyle Group LP are among
the private equity firms considering buying Doosan Infracore's
machine tools business, the Korea Economic Daily
newspaper reported.
** Solvay SA launched a share issue to existing
shareholders to complete funding for the Belgian chemicals
group's $5.5 billion purchase of Cytec Industries Inc.
(Compiled by Nikhil Subba and Shubhankar Chakravorty in
Bangalore)