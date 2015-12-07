(Adds Staples, Verizon, Pep Boys, Newell Rubbermaid)

Dec 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:

** The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said it has filed a complaint aimed at stopping Staples Inc, the nation's largest office supply store, from buying its top rival, Office Depot Inc.

** Carl Icahn offered to buy Pep Boys-Manny, Moe & Jack in a deal valuing the U.S. auto parts retailer at about $837 million, trumping Japanese tire maker Bridgestone Corp's offer of $810 million.

** Verizon Communications Inc's finance chief, Fran Shammo, said the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier could look at buying Yahoo Inc's core business, which includes Mail, its news and sports sites and advertising technology. [

** Newell Rubbermaid Inc is in talks to combine with consumer products company Jarden Corp, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Germany's JAB Holding Co is leading a $13.9 billion buyout of Keurig Green Mountain Inc, known for its K-Cup single-serve coffee pods, in a deal that would strengthen its position in North America.

** NXP has closed its nearly $12 billion deal to acquire Freescale, doubling the proportion of auto-related revenue to 40 percent to create the world's top maker of automotive electronics, the company said on Monday.

** Oil producer Devon Energy Corp said it will buy some assets in the Anadarko Basin from smaller peer Felix Energy LLC for $1.9 billion, the latest deal in the U.S. oil patch amid a global crude price rout.

** BBCN Bancorp Inc, a California-based bank that caters mainly to the Korean-American community, said it would buy smaller rival Wilshire Bancorp Inc in a tax-free, all-stock deal valued at about $1 billion.

** Electrolux's $3.3 billion deal to buy General Electric's appliance business fell through on Monday, torpedoing the Swedish firm's plan to bolster its U.S. business and sending its shares down as much as 15 percent.

** Australia's Dexus Property Group plans to buy Investa Office Fund in a cash-and-share deal, valuing the real estate investment trust at around A$2.5 billion ($1.8 billion), the companies said.

** U.S. buyout fund Hellman & Friedman has agreed to buy Italian software firm TeamSystem in a deal which values the business at about 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion), a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** France's CMA CGM SA, the world's third-largest container shipping firm, made a S$3.4 billion ($2.43 billion) offer to buy Singapore's Neptune Orient Lines Ltd to expand its presence on trans-Pacific routes.

** U.S. engineering and construction company Fluor Corp agreed to buy Dutch rival Stork BV for $755 million to strengthen its European and maintenance businesses in the energy sector.

** American International Group Inc is seeking to raise about $750 million by selling part of its stake in China's state-run PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by IFR.

** Luye Medical Group has agreed to buy private equity-owned Australian hospital operator Healthe Care Pty Ltd, the companies said, in the Chinese firm's first foray into the hospital sector. The final price was not disclosed but local media had reported the deal was worth A$938 million ($688 million).

** Spanish infrastructure giant Ferrovial SA made a cut-price offer for the firm running Australia's controversial offshore refugee camps, seizing on the target's poor standing with investors as an opportunity for growth. Ferrovial offered A$692 million ($508 million) in cash for Sydney-listed Broadspectrum Ltd.

** After nearly two years of talks to snare a large mineral sands mine in Mozambique, Australia's Iluka Resources Ltd canned a $77 million all-share bid for Kenmare Resources Plc after the Irish group's top shareholder refused to back the bid.

** China Vanke Co Ltd said Shenzhen Jushenghua Co Ltd, a firm with property and insurance businesses, has become its biggest shareholder, controlling one fifth of the company with a partner firm.

** Linde AG has agreed to buy respiratory therapies specialist American HomePatient Inc to bolster its healthcare gases business amid weakness at its industrial divisions, the German gases maker said.

** Egypt's Pioneers Holding Co for Financial Investments SAE will offer to buy 100 percent of its subsidiary Universal Co for Packaging Materials and Paper SAE for 7.5 pounds ($11.30) per share on Sunday, a Pioneers official told Reuters.

** Twinkies maker Hostess Brands LLC is in talks to acquire Give and Go Prepared Foods Corp, a Canadian maker of thaw-and-serve sweet baked goods such as Two-Bite Brownies, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Brazil's troubled investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual Participations Ltd is considering the sale of a series of assets to interested investors to improve its liquidity but has not signed any deals yet, the bank said on Friday in a securities filing. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)