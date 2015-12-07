(Adds Staples, Verizon, Pep Boys, Newell Rubbermaid)
Dec 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
** The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said it has filed a
complaint aimed at stopping Staples Inc, the nation's
largest office supply store, from buying its top rival, Office
Depot Inc.
** Carl Icahn offered to buy Pep Boys-Manny, Moe & Jack
in a deal valuing the U.S. auto parts retailer at about
$837 million, trumping Japanese tire maker Bridgestone Corp's
offer of $810 million.
** Verizon Communications Inc's finance chief, Fran
Shammo, said the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier could look at
buying Yahoo Inc's core business, which includes Mail,
its news and sports sites and advertising technology.
[
** Newell Rubbermaid Inc is in talks to combine with
consumer products company Jarden Corp, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
** Germany's JAB Holding Co is leading a $13.9 billion
buyout of Keurig Green Mountain Inc, known for its
K-Cup single-serve coffee pods, in a deal that would strengthen
its position in North America.
** NXP has closed its nearly $12 billion deal to
acquire Freescale, doubling the proportion of
auto-related revenue to 40 percent to create the world's top
maker of automotive electronics, the company said on Monday.
** Oil producer Devon Energy Corp said it will buy
some assets in the Anadarko Basin from smaller peer Felix Energy
LLC for $1.9 billion, the latest deal in the U.S. oil patch amid
a global crude price rout.
** BBCN Bancorp Inc, a California-based bank that
caters mainly to the Korean-American community, said it would
buy smaller rival Wilshire Bancorp Inc in a tax-free,
all-stock deal valued at about $1 billion.
** Electrolux's $3.3 billion deal to buy General
Electric's appliance business fell through on Monday,
torpedoing the Swedish firm's plan to bolster its U.S. business
and sending its shares down as much as 15 percent.
** Australia's Dexus Property Group plans to buy
Investa Office Fund in a cash-and-share deal, valuing
the real estate investment trust at around A$2.5 billion ($1.8
billion), the companies said.
** U.S. buyout fund Hellman & Friedman has agreed to buy
Italian software firm TeamSystem in a deal which
values the business at about 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion), a
source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
** France's CMA CGM SA, the world's third-largest container
shipping firm, made a S$3.4 billion ($2.43 billion) offer to buy
Singapore's Neptune Orient Lines Ltd to expand its
presence on trans-Pacific routes.
** U.S. engineering and construction company Fluor Corp
agreed to buy Dutch rival Stork BV for $755
million to strengthen its European and maintenance businesses in
the energy sector.
** American International Group Inc is seeking to
raise about $750 million by selling part of its stake in China's
state-run PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd, according
to a term sheet of the deal seen by IFR.
** Luye Medical Group has agreed to buy private equity-owned
Australian hospital operator Healthe Care Pty Ltd, the companies
said, in the Chinese firm's first foray into the hospital
sector. The final price was not disclosed but local media had
reported the deal was worth A$938 million ($688 million).
** Spanish infrastructure giant Ferrovial SA made a
cut-price offer for the firm running Australia's controversial
offshore refugee camps, seizing on the target's poor standing
with investors as an opportunity for growth. Ferrovial offered
A$692 million ($508 million) in cash for Sydney-listed
Broadspectrum Ltd.
** After nearly two years of talks to snare a large mineral
sands mine in Mozambique, Australia's Iluka Resources Ltd
canned a $77 million all-share bid for Kenmare
Resources Plc after the Irish group's top shareholder
refused to back the bid.
** China Vanke Co Ltd said Shenzhen
Jushenghua Co Ltd, a firm with property and insurance
businesses, has become its biggest shareholder, controlling one
fifth of the company with a partner firm.
** Linde AG has agreed to buy respiratory
therapies specialist American HomePatient Inc to bolster its
healthcare gases business amid weakness at its industrial
divisions, the German gases maker said.
** Egypt's Pioneers Holding Co for Financial Investments SAE
will offer to buy 100 percent of its subsidiary
Universal Co for Packaging Materials and Paper SAE for
7.5 pounds ($11.30) per share on Sunday, a Pioneers official
told Reuters.
** Twinkies maker Hostess Brands LLC is in talks to acquire
Give and Go Prepared Foods Corp, a Canadian maker of
thaw-and-serve sweet baked goods such as Two-Bite Brownies,
according to people familiar with the matter.
** Brazil's troubled investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual
Participations Ltd is considering the
sale of a series of assets to interested investors to improve
its liquidity but has not signed any deals yet, the bank said on
Friday in a securities filing.
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Amrutha Penumudi in
Bengaluru)