(Adds Jarden Corp, Norfolk Southern, Areva, Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Tenaga Nasional, Tech Mahindra, Almarai)

Dec 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Monday:

** Newell Rubbermaid Inc, the maker of Sharpie markers and Parker pens, agreed to buy diversified consumer products company Jarden Corp for $13.22 billion, adding brands such as Sunbeam kitchen appliances and Coleman outdoor gear.

** Royal Dutch Shell Plc cleared the final regulatory hurdle for its takeover of BG Group Plc after receiving the green light from China on Monday, leaving the deal on track for completion by early 2016 following shareholder votes.

** Deutsche Wohnen AG, Germany's second largest real estate group, urged shareholders not to accept a hostile takeover bid from larger rival Vonovia SE, saying the offer's structure and value was "inadequate".

** AstraZeneca Plc said it was in talks that might lead to the acquisition of privately held biotech firm Acerta Pharma, a potential $5 billion-plus deal designed to build up its cancer drug portfolio.

** U.S. railroad operator Norfolk Southern Corp formally rejected a revised offer from Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, saying it was worth less than CP's earlier proposal.

** Disagreements over valuation and charges related to a Finnish reactor project are likely to delay French utility EDF's acquisition of Areva's nuclear reactor business until next year, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

** The Australian government said it had hired investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd to help decide the future ownership of an interstate rail network valued at A$3.6 billion ($2.6 billion), advancing its plan to raise cash by selling infrastructure.

** Greece's leftist government signed its first big privatization deal with German airport operator Fraport Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide AG, awarding it a 1.2 billion euro contract to lease and manage 14 regional airports.

** Chinese solar panel maker Trina Solar Ltd said it received a preliminary proposal from its chief executive and Shanghai Xingsheng Equity Investment & Management Co to take the company private. [nL3N1433FS

** RPC Group Plc said it would buy French bottle-top maker Global Closure Systems (GCS Group) for an enterprise value of 650 million euros ($712 million) to strengthen its position in Europe's plastic packaging market.

** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has agreed on a $266 million deal to acquire the South China Morning Post and other media assets of SCMP Group Ltd, a deal that has raised a question over the outlook for its editorial independence.

** Norway's Sparebanken Hedmark said it has raised its stake in Bank 1 Oslo Akershus to 100 percent from 40.5 percent, creating the country's fourth-largest savings bank ahead of a planned stock market listing next year. It total, Hedmark paid 1.9 billion crowns ($219.04 million), almost all in the form of stocks.

** Israeli flavor and fine ingredients maker Frutarom Industries Ltd has agreed to buy Austrian savory flavor maker Wiberg for 119 million euros ($130 million), it said on Monday, its largest acquisition ever.

** Saudi Arabian dairy firm Almarai is interested in buying a majority stake in National Food Products Company (NFPC), four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Saudi Telecom Co SJSC will offer 1 dinar ($3.30) per share to buy out other shareholders in its Kuwaiti affiliate Viva, the former monopoly said on Monday in what amounts to a 9 percent discount on Viva's last closing price.

** Italian business family Del Vecchio has bought the 13 percent stake in Luxembourg flag carrier Luxair the country's government had put up for sale earlier this year.

** China National Petroleum Corp has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Petroleum, the Chinese state-run oil giant said on Monday.

** Brazilian paper and pulp maker Suzano Papel e Celulose SA is considering buying a minority stake in rival producer Fibria Celulose SA, Suzano chief executive Walter Schalka told newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.

** South Africa's Tiger Brands Ltd said it would sell its 65.7 percent stake in its loss making Nigerian division to Dangote Industries Ltd for $1.

** Buyout firm Apollo Global Management LLC is in the lead to acquire U.S. government services provider PAE in a deal that could value it at close to $900 million, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

** Specialty drug maker Horizon Pharma Plc said on Friday it has agreed to buy Crealta Holdings for $510 million in cash, adding the only U.S.-approved treatment for a type of arthritis to its portfolio.

** Taiwan's Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc said on Monday it will increase its stake in rival Siliconware Precision Industries Co Ltd to make it a wholly owned unit in a bid to deflect a Chinese rival's plan to buy into the company.

** Japanese tire maker Bridgestone Corp on Friday raised its offer for U.S. auto parts retailer Pep Boys - Manny, Moe & Jack by 50 cents a share to $15.50 per share.

** Warren Buffett has cut his stake in German reinsurer Munich Re again, after warning earlier this year that prospects for the reinsurance industry had turned gloomier.

** Malaysia's state electricity utility, Tenaga Nasional Bhd has bought a 30 percent stake in Turkey's GAMA Enerji A.S. for $243 million to expand overseas, it said on Monday.

** Tech Mahindra, the IT services arm of India's Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, has agreed to buy Italian car designer Pininfarina, television channel CNBC TV18 reported on Monday, without saying where it got the information from. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)