(Adds Banif, Microchip, Halliburton and Advance Auto Parts)

Dec 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:

** The chief executive of Banif is confident the Portuguese bank will find a buyer for the state's 60.5 percent stake and the Bank of Portugal will guarantee stability of the financial system and Banif's deposits.

** Microchip Technology Inc is the semiconductor manufacturer which made the $3.8 billion unsolicited offer for peer Atmel Corp that was disclosed last week, a person familiar with the matter said.

** Halliburton Co and Baker Hughes Inc said U.S. antitrust officials were not satisfied with the concessions they offered to win approval for their proposed merger, and that officials said they would assess further proposals.

** U.S. auto parts retailer Advance Auto Parts Inc is exploring a potential sale after being approached by at least one possible suitor, StreetInsider reported on Tuesday.

** Sanofi SA and Boehringer Ingelheim are in exclusive talks over a $20 billion swap of the French pharmaceuticals company's animal health business for the family-owned German group's consumer health operation.

** Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc agreed to buy General Electric Co's Japanese leasing business for $4.8 billion.

** Canada's largest oil and gas company Suncor Energy Inc urged shareholders of Canadian Oil Sands Ltd to tender their shares in its offer for the company.

** Dell Inc said in a filing on Monday that it had the flexibility to buy back at least $3 billion in VMWare Inc tracking stock, the special class of shares the computer maker plans to issue to help finance its acquisition of EMC Corp .

** UBM Plc said it would sell its press release distributor PR Newswire to Cision, a business controlled by GTCR Canyon Holdings, for $841 million, to focus on its events business.

** Yahoo Japan Corp said it offered to take over travel website Ikyu Corp for around 100 billion yen ($828 million), as the Japan-based e-commerce company aims to expand its travel and restaurant reservation business.

** Private Chinese firm CEFC Energy has agreed to take control of a unit of Kazakhstan's state oil and gas company which mainly owns assets in Europe as China boosts business with its resource-rich but cash-strapped neighbor.

** City Developments Ltd said it had entered into an agreement with Alpha Investment Partners Ltd to create an investment vehicle that would acquire three of CDL's prime office assets valued at about S$1.1 billion ($783 million).

** At least eight companies have contacted Brazil's state-run utility Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA to express interest in the planned sale of its Celg-D power distribution unit, a source with direct knowledge of negotiations told Reuters on Monday.

** Private equity house Fajr Capital is in talks to buy a majority stake in Gulf food and beverage franchising group Cravia, sources aware of the matter said on Tuesday.

** Italy's Stevanato Group has made an 80 million euros ($88 million) bid to take over the operational business of medical injection molder Balda AG, more than an offer from autosupplier Heitkamp & Thumann, Balda said on Monday.

** Slovenian steel construction products maker Trimo was sold to Polish investment fund Innova Capital, Slovenia's largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), which coordinated the sale, said on Tuesday.

** France's Schneider Electric SE has pulled out of the planned acquisition of Britain's Aveva Group Plc, saying the two companies had mutually agreed that the proposed deal would be too risky and expensive.

** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc , which has been accused of price gouging, said it would offer its skin and eye products at a discount in more than 8,000 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc's retail pharmacy locations.

** French agricultural group InVivo is looking to acquire a wine distributor in the United States and could open up to 200 food shops in its home market as part of plans to double in size within a decade, InVivo's CEO said on Tuesday.

** A merger between German armored vehicles maker KMW and its French counterpart Nexter has been completed, the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday, following more than a year of talks on a tie-up.

** Telecom Italia SpA's proposal to convert its more than 6 billion saving shares into ordinary ones was blocked on Tuesday after top investor Vivendi SA, which holds a 20.5 percent stake, decided to abstain from the vote.

($1 = 120.79 yen) ($1 = 0.91 euros) ($1 = S$1.41) (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)