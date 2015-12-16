(Adds Canadian Pacific Railway, Airbus, Enel)

Dec 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:

** Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd slammed Norfolk Southern Corp on Wednesday, accusing it of misleading investors even as its executives rolled out a new bid with increased shareholder protections to acquire the U.S.-based railroad.

** Airbus Group has shortlisted Carlyle and KKR for the defence electronics unit it is selling, after the two U.S. buyout groups put in significantly higher offers than rivals, three people familiar with the matter said.

** Slovakia will open talks on an option to buy a 17 percent stake in domestic utility Slovenske Elektrarne from Enel as part of the Italian group's exit from Slovakia, Prime Minister Robert Fico said.

** U.S. payments processor Global Payments Inc will buy smaller rival Heartland Payment Systems Inc in a $4.3 billion cash-and-stock deal that will expand its merchant base and reach at a very competitive time in the industry.

** Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc may ditch plans to float its Williams & Glyn business after attracting interest from buyers looking to own a slice of Britain's rebounding bank sector.

** China's State Power Investment Corp will buy several wind farms from Australia's largest pension fund investor, IFM Investors, a source told Reuters on Wednesday, in a sale that local had said would raise about A$1.5 billion ($1 billion).

** Brazilian investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual SA has asked interested parties in its stake in debt collection firm Recovery do Brasil SA to deliver their proposals by Wednesday, five people with direct knowledge of the situation said.

** James Packer, the majority owner of Australia's Crown Resorts Ltd, is in talks with private financiers about a possible buyout of the casino giant, two media reports said.

** AstraZeneca Plc aims to build up its already strong position in China by making and developing more medicines locally, and it will invest more than $800 million in the country over the next 10 years, it said on Wednesday.

AstraZeneca has agreed to buy Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd's respiratory business, including expanded rights to roflumilast, a treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

** Barclays Plc has sold its benchmark indices and risk analytics business, which includes the widely used Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, to financial information provider Bloomberg LP for about 520 million pounds ($781 million).

** Anbang Insurance Group has raised its stake in Sino-Ocean Land Holdings Ltd to 30 percent by acquiring shares worth HK$3.3 billion ($426 million) this month, as the Chinese insurer expands its property portfolio.

** Private equity firm TPG Capital Management has sold Chinese company HCP Packaging to Baring Asia, returning $1.55 billion in total to investors in 2015, an annual letter to its limited partners reviewed by Reuters showed.

** Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd said Wednesday it would sell its Australian yoghurt and dairy dessert business to the Australian unit of Parmalat SpA as part of its plans to shore up its Australian operations.

** U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group LP has bought a minority stake in India's IBS Software for $170 million from General Atlantic and other shareholders.

** Swiss private bank Julius Baer Gruppe AG will buy Commerzbank AG's Luxembourg private banking franchise with close to 3 billion euros ($3.28 billion) in assets under management, Baer announced on Wednesday.

** Britain's Domino's Pizza Group Plc said on Tuesday it was forming a joint venture with Domino's Pizza Enterprises Ltd to buy Joey's Pizza for 45 million euros ($49 million), creating Germany's largest pizza delivery group.

** Belgian groups Tessenderlo Chemie NV and Picanol NV merged their activities on Wednesday in a deal that would give the smaller Picanol control of the new combination.

** Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co offered last week to invest in struggling Japanese display maker Sharp Corp, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

** Distill Ventures, part of spirits giant Diageo Plc , said on Wednesday that it had invested in Starward whisky, to help the Australian start-up boost its production and expand into new export markets. ($1 = 0.92 euros) ($1 = 1.39 Australian dollars) ($1 = 0.67 pounds) ($1 = 7.75 Hong Kong dollars) (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)