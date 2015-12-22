(Adds Baxalta International, Gray Television, Dominion Diamond Corp, Sequa Petroleum, Syngenta, Noble Group; updates Tata Steel, LKQ Corp)

Dec 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:

** Qatar National Bank, the Gulf Arab region's largest bank, has agreed to buy Turkey's Finansbank from National Bank of Greece for 2.7 billion euros ($2.95 billion).

** Drug maker Shire Plc has made a new acquisition offer for peer Baxalta International Inc that is roughly in line with the latter's valuation expectations, making a deal in the coming weeks likely, people familiar with the matter said.

** Allianz has agreed to acquire a majority of the Philippine life insurer PNB Life Insurance Inc, the companies said in a joint statement.

** Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors will buy a 23.3 percent stake in auto financing affiliate Hyundai Capital from General Electric for 703 billion won ($600.8 million), the automakers said.

** U.S. oil and natural gas producer ConocoPhillips has sold its 50 percent stake in a joint venture with Russian state oil company Rosneft, a ConocoPhillips spokesman said.

** Atlanta-based Gray Television Inc has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Schurz Communications Inc on condition that it sells two television stations, the Justice Department said.

** Dominion Diamond Corp has been working with its long-time banker Rothschild & Co to find ways to boost shareholder value including a potential sale, according to a source familiar with the matter.

** Sequa Petroleum has called off a planned $602 million purchase of Norwegian offshore field interests from Wintershall, the oil and gas subsidiary of BASF, citing a poor market environment.

** Swiss agrichemicals group Syngenta is in talks with Monsanto, ChemChina and other rivals but has not received a concrete takeover offer and is keeping all options open, Chairman Michel Demare told a Swiss newspaper.

** Noble Group Ltd said it has agreed to sell its remaining 49 percent stake in its agribusiness to China's state-owned COFCO International Ltd, exiting agricultural markets as the Asian commodity merchant seeks to slash debt and shore up cash.

** Britain's troubled steel sector received a boost on with news that Tata Steel is in talks to sell its struggling British-based unit to investment firm Greybull Capital, according to statements from the two firms.

** Finnish facility manager Caverion is among bidders for the industrial services business of German engineering group Voith, a deal worth potentially 300 million euros ($328 million), two people familiar with the matter said.

** Greece's third-largest lender Eurobank has agreed to sell an 80 percent stake in its Eurolife ERB insurance arm to Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings for 316 million euros ($345 million), deepening their existing relationship.

** European investment fund Marguerite is close to buying a 47.2 percent stake in utility Latvijas Gaze from Germany's E.ON, Latvia's economy minister said on Tuesday.

** Carrefour has agreed to buy supermarket company Billa Romania from Germany's Rewe group, the French retailer said on Tuesday.

** Indian telecommunications carriers Reliance Communications and Aircel have begun talks to combine their wireless operations to create the country's second-biggest mobile phone operator by customer numbers.

** U.S.-based LKQ Corp said it would buy Italy's Rhiag-Inter Auto Parts Italia SpA, owned by private equity firm Apax Partners LLP, to expand in the European auto spares market.

** French cooperative group Axereal has agreed to buy regional grain handler Agri-Negoce from Swiss trading house Ameropa to increase its reach in its home market, Axereal said on Tuesday.

** Japanese employment agency Recruit has agreed to acquire Dutch staffing firm USG People for 1.4 billion euros ($1.53 billion), a premium of 31 percent to its closing price on Monday, the companies said on Tuesday.

** Anbang Insurance Group has raised its stake in China Vanke , the country's largest developer, to 7.01 percent by acquiring shares worth 2.84 billion yuan ($438.42 million) as Chinese insurers beef up their property portfolios.

** Australia's Macquarie has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch to run the sale of German gas grid Thyssengas, two people familiar with the matter said, in a deal that could value the asset at up to 600 million euros ($656 million).

** The board of Kuwait's Viva is advising shareholders that the pricing of a takeover offer from Saudi Telecom Co is not fair, but it is up to shareholders to decide whether to sell their shares, Viva said on Tuesday.

** MBK Partners and a private equity arm of Standard Chartered were among three parties that submitted a binding bid for Doosan Infracore Co Ltd's machine tools business, all bidding around 1 trillion won ($849 million), a South Korean newspaper reported on Tuesday.

** Colombia increased the minimum price it would sell its controlling stake in state electricity generator Isagen, the finance ministry said in a statement on Monday. The government raised the price by 21.5 percent to 4,130 pesos a share, or a total of 6.48 trillion pesos ($1.94 billion), for its 57.61 percent share of the company.

** The company which runs Australia's offshore immigration detention camps advised shareholders that a A$692 million ($500 million) takeover bid from Spain's Ferrovial SA undervalues it, a sign it will reject the unsolicited offer.

** Western Refining Inc said it had reached an agreement to buy the shares of Northern Tier Energy LP it did not already own, in a deal that values the refiner at $2.43 billion.

** Australia's antitrust regulator said it will consider a watered down version of Canadian infrastructure giant Brookfield Asset Management Inc's $6.5 billion bid for freight firm Asciano Ltd, reviving the prospect of a deal.

** Empreendimentos Pague Menos SA, Brazil's No. 3 drugstore chain, agreed to sell a 17 percent stake to U.S. private-equity firm General Atlantic LLC for 600 million reais ($150 million), the latest deal involving an industry yet to feel the pinch of Brazil's steepest recession in a quarter century.

** Data storage equipment maker NetApp Inc said it would buy SolidFire, a flash-storage systems maker, for $870 million in cash. ($1 = 0.9140 euros) (Compiled by Nikhil Subba and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)