(Adds Baxalta International, Gray Television, Dominion Diamond
Corp, Sequa Petroleum, Syngenta, Noble Group; updates Tata
Steel, LKQ Corp)
Dec 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
** Qatar National Bank, the Gulf Arab region's
largest bank, has agreed to buy Turkey's Finansbank
from National Bank of Greece for 2.7 billion euros ($2.95
billion).
** Drug maker Shire Plc has made a new acquisition
offer for peer Baxalta International Inc that is
roughly in line with the latter's valuation expectations, making
a deal in the coming weeks likely, people familiar with the
matter said.
** Allianz has agreed to acquire a majority of the
Philippine life insurer PNB Life Insurance Inc, the companies
said in a joint statement.
** Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors will
buy a 23.3 percent stake in auto financing affiliate Hyundai
Capital from General Electric for 703 billion won ($600.8
million), the automakers said.
** U.S. oil and natural gas producer ConocoPhillips
has sold its 50 percent stake in a joint venture with Russian
state oil company Rosneft, a ConocoPhillips spokesman
said.
** Atlanta-based Gray Television Inc has won U.S.
antitrust approval to buy Schurz Communications Inc on condition
that it sells two television stations, the Justice Department
said.
** Dominion Diamond Corp has been working with its
long-time banker Rothschild & Co to find ways to boost
shareholder value including a potential sale, according to a
source familiar with the matter.
** Sequa Petroleum has called off a planned $602
million purchase of Norwegian offshore field interests from
Wintershall, the oil and gas subsidiary of BASF,
citing a poor market environment.
** Swiss agrichemicals group Syngenta is in talks
with Monsanto, ChemChina and other rivals but
has not received a concrete takeover offer and is keeping all
options open, Chairman Michel Demare told a Swiss newspaper.
** Noble Group Ltd said it has agreed to sell its
remaining 49 percent stake in its agribusiness to China's
state-owned COFCO International Ltd, exiting agricultural
markets as the Asian commodity merchant seeks to slash debt and
shore up cash.
** Britain's troubled steel sector received a boost on with
news that Tata Steel is in talks to sell its
struggling British-based unit to investment firm Greybull
Capital, according to statements from the two firms.
** Finnish facility manager Caverion is among
bidders for the industrial services business of German
engineering group Voith, a deal worth potentially 300 million
euros ($328 million), two people familiar with the matter said.
** Greece's third-largest lender Eurobank has
agreed to sell an 80 percent stake in its Eurolife ERB insurance
arm to Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings for 316
million euros ($345 million), deepening their existing
relationship.
** European investment fund Marguerite is close to buying a
47.2 percent stake in utility Latvijas Gaze from
Germany's E.ON, Latvia's economy minister said on
Tuesday.
** Carrefour has agreed to buy supermarket company
Billa Romania from Germany's Rewe group, the French
retailer said on Tuesday.
** Indian telecommunications carriers Reliance
Communications and Aircel have begun talks to combine
their wireless operations to create the country's second-biggest
mobile phone operator by customer numbers.
** U.S.-based LKQ Corp said it would buy Italy's
Rhiag-Inter Auto Parts Italia SpA, owned by private equity firm
Apax Partners LLP, to expand in the European auto spares market.
** French cooperative group Axereal has agreed to buy
regional grain handler Agri-Negoce from Swiss trading house
Ameropa to increase its reach in its home market, Axereal said
on Tuesday.
** Japanese employment agency Recruit has agreed to
acquire Dutch staffing firm USG People for 1.4 billion
euros ($1.53 billion), a premium of 31 percent to its closing
price on Monday, the companies said on Tuesday.
** Anbang Insurance Group has raised its stake in China
Vanke , the country's largest developer, to
7.01 percent by acquiring shares worth 2.84 billion yuan
($438.42 million) as Chinese insurers beef up their property
portfolios.
** Australia's Macquarie has hired Bank of America
Merrill Lynch to run the sale of German gas grid
Thyssengas, two people familiar with the matter said, in a deal
that could value the asset at up to 600 million euros ($656
million).
** The board of Kuwait's Viva is advising
shareholders that the pricing of a takeover offer from Saudi
Telecom Co is not fair, but it is up to shareholders
to decide whether to sell their shares, Viva said on Tuesday.
** MBK Partners and a private equity arm of Standard
Chartered were among three parties that submitted a
binding bid for Doosan Infracore Co Ltd's machine
tools business, all bidding around 1 trillion won ($849
million), a South Korean newspaper reported on Tuesday.
** Colombia increased the minimum price it would sell its
controlling stake in state electricity generator Isagen, the
finance ministry said in a statement on Monday. The government
raised the price by 21.5 percent to 4,130 pesos a share, or a
total of 6.48 trillion pesos ($1.94 billion), for its 57.61
percent share of the company.
** The company which runs Australia's offshore immigration
detention camps advised shareholders that a A$692 million ($500
million) takeover bid from Spain's Ferrovial SA
undervalues it, a sign it will reject the unsolicited offer.
** Western Refining Inc said it had reached an
agreement to buy the shares of Northern Tier Energy LP
it did not already own, in a deal that values the refiner at
$2.43 billion.
** Australia's antitrust regulator said it will consider a
watered down version of Canadian infrastructure giant Brookfield
Asset Management Inc's $6.5 billion bid for freight
firm Asciano Ltd, reviving the prospect of a deal.
** Empreendimentos Pague Menos SA, Brazil's No. 3 drugstore
chain, agreed to sell a 17 percent stake to U.S. private-equity
firm General Atlantic LLC for 600 million reais ($150 million),
the latest deal involving an industry yet to feel the pinch of
Brazil's steepest recession in a quarter century.
** Data storage equipment maker NetApp Inc said it
would buy SolidFire, a flash-storage systems maker, for $870
million in cash.
($1 = 0.9140 euros)
(Compiled by Nikhil Subba and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)