Dec 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1600 GMT on Thursday:

** Pep Boys - Manny Moe & Jack said investor Carl Icahn was willing to pay as much as $1 billion for the U.S. auto parts retailer to keep rival bidder Japanese tire maker Bridgestone Corp at bay.

** State-run Korea Development Bank said it has chosen brokerage Mirae Asset Securities Co Ltd and its affiliate as the preferred bidder for a controlling stake in its unit, Daewoo Securities.

** Business services companies Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, NTT Data Corp and Atos SE are competing to acquire Perot Systems, an IT management business of Dell Inc, according to people familiar with the matter.

** BNP Paribas said on Wednesday it is considering "strategic alternatives" for its U.S. unit First Hawaiian Bank which could help France's biggest listed bank reach regulatory capital requirements by mid-2017.

** PostNL of the Netherlands said it is unaware of takeover talks with Britain's Royal Mail, after a media report speculated discussions were underway, driving up the Dutch mail company's shares.

** Mitsubishi Electric said on Thursday it has completed a deal to acquire 74.97 percent of the share capital of Italian air conditioning company DeLclima following an agreement in August.

** Nexstar Broadcasting Group is in talks to buy Media General for around $17.50 per share in a more than $2 billion deal that would create the second largest U.S. local television broadcaster, according to two sources familiar with the situation.

** India's Reliance Infrastructure Ltd is in advanced talks to sell its cement business for 26 billion rupees ($394 million) and a deal could be announced as soon as this week, said a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

** China Vanke Co hailed on Thursday a decision by privately owned Anbang Insurance Group to buy a stake, days after it dismissed as unwelcome a similar investment by Baoneng Group that made the insurance and property conglomerate its biggest shareholder.

** Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding, the investment firm of billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, said on Thursday it had led a group of investors which bought 5.3 percent of U.S. ride-hailing firm Lyft Inc for $247.7 million.

** Mexico's ICA has sold its stake in an environmental waste firm for around 1.2 billion pesos ($69.69 million), two people close to the negotiations said, as the embattled construction company scrambles for cash after declaring it would default.

** Baring Private Equity Asia said it was looking to offer S$450 million ($320 million) to buy Singapore listed Interplex Holdings, majority owned by CVC Capital Partners and the private equity arm of Standard Chartered.

** U.S. railroad operator Norfolk Southern Corp rejected Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd's revised bid, reiterating that it was "grossly inadequate" and created "substantial regulatory risks and uncertainties". (Compiled by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)