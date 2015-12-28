(Adds Deutsche Bank, Gunvor and Pillarstone Italy)

Dec 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Monday:

** Deutsche Bank has agreed to sell its 20 percent stake in China's Hua Xia Bank to PICC Property and Casualty Co for up to 3.7 billion euros ($4.1 billion) as part of an overhaul of Germany's biggest lender.

** South Korean conglomerate Samsung Group said on Sunday its battery-making arm Samsung SDI Co Ltd will sell $622 million worth of shares in sister firm Samsung C&T Corp to comply with regulatory requirements.

** Trading house Gunvor has agreed to sell its last asset in Russia, a 50 percent stake in the Novorossiisk fuel oil terminal, to a subsidiary of Kremlin-controlled Transneft, an industry source told Reuters on Monday.

** Pillarstone Italy, an investment vehicle set up by U.S. private equity fund KKR, has entered exclusive talks to buy Italian telecommunications group Sirti, it said on Monday.

** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has agreed to invest $1.25 billion in Chinese online food delivery service Ele.me, leading business weekly Caixin reported on Friday.

** Mali has signed an agreement with China Railway Construction Corp to renovate a rail line linking its capital Bamako to the border with neighboring Senegal at a cost of $1.486 billion, the West African nation's transport minister said on Saturday.

** Singha Asia Holdings Pte Ltd signed on Friday a $1.1 billion strategic deal with Vietnam's Masan Group to buy stakes in two of the consumer goods firm's unlisted units, the companies said in a joint statement.

** Japanese tire maker Bridgestone Corp raised its offer to buy U.S. auto parts maker Pep Boys-Manny Moe & Jack to $947 million on Thursday, still below a possible sweetened offer by activist investor Carl Icahn.

** Saudi Telecom Co has offered to buy the shares in Sale Advanced Co it does not already own for 400 million riyals ($106.6 million), it said in a statement on Sunday.

** China's securities regulator said on Friday that it was studying Baoneng Group's acquisition of a major stake in developer China Vanke Co with other financial watchdogs to see if any rules were violated. ($1 = 3.75 riyals) ($1 = 0.91 euros) (Compiled by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)