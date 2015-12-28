UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Adds Deutsche Bank, Gunvor and Pillarstone Italy)
Dec 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Monday:
** Deutsche Bank has agreed to sell its 20 percent stake in China's Hua Xia Bank to PICC Property and Casualty Co for up to 3.7 billion euros ($4.1 billion) as part of an overhaul of Germany's biggest lender.
** South Korean conglomerate Samsung Group said on Sunday its battery-making arm Samsung SDI Co Ltd will sell $622 million worth of shares in sister firm Samsung C&T Corp to comply with regulatory requirements.
** Trading house Gunvor has agreed to sell its last asset in Russia, a 50 percent stake in the Novorossiisk fuel oil terminal, to a subsidiary of Kremlin-controlled Transneft, an industry source told Reuters on Monday.
** Pillarstone Italy, an investment vehicle set up by U.S. private equity fund KKR, has entered exclusive talks to buy Italian telecommunications group Sirti, it said on Monday.
** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has agreed to invest $1.25 billion in Chinese online food delivery service Ele.me, leading business weekly Caixin reported on Friday.
** Mali has signed an agreement with China Railway Construction Corp to renovate a rail line linking its capital Bamako to the border with neighboring Senegal at a cost of $1.486 billion, the West African nation's transport minister said on Saturday.
** Singha Asia Holdings Pte Ltd signed on Friday a $1.1 billion strategic deal with Vietnam's Masan Group to buy stakes in two of the consumer goods firm's unlisted units, the companies said in a joint statement.
** Japanese tire maker Bridgestone Corp raised its offer to buy U.S. auto parts maker Pep Boys-Manny Moe & Jack to $947 million on Thursday, still below a possible sweetened offer by activist investor Carl Icahn.
** Saudi Telecom Co has offered to buy the shares in Sale Advanced Co it does not already own for 400 million riyals ($106.6 million), it said in a statement on Sunday.
** China's securities regulator said on Friday that it was studying Baoneng Group's acquisition of a major stake in developer China Vanke Co with other financial watchdogs to see if any rules were violated. ($1 = 3.75 riyals) ($1 = 0.91 euros) (Compiled by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources