Dec 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Wednesday:
** Billionaire investor Carl Icahn's Icahn Enterprises LP has agreed to buy Pep Boys-Manny Moe & Jack for about $1 billion, hours after Bridgestone Corp quit the race for the U.S. auto parts retailer.
** Global commodities trader Cargill Inc will sell its crop insurance business to the Silveus Insurance Group next month, the two companies said.
** Kuwait's Burgan Bank said it would sell its controlling stake in Jordan Kuwait Bank to another subsidiary of parent firm Kuwait Projects Co (KIPCO).
** Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors have been ordered to sell a combined 6.6 percent stake worth 440 billion won ($375.6 million) in steelmaking affiliate Hyundai Steel by Thursday to comply with ownership regulations.
** Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc said it received a revised offer from the Party G Group, with new terms on termination fees in the event that the deal fails to win regulatory approvals.
Party G Group has been identified by a source familiar with the matter as China Resources Microelectronics, a unit of China Resources Holdings.
** Sanoma is to sell its remaining Russian businesses, including a stake in magazine publisher Fashion Press, to InVenture Partners, a group of local investors, Finland's largest media group said.
(Compiled by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)
