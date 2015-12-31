(Adds Sekerbank and Itau Unibanco)

Dec 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Thursday:

** General Electric Co said it would separate its renewable energy business from its power unit, following the acquisition of Alstom's energy business.

** India's biggest gas importer Petronet LNG will buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Qatar's Rasgas at virtually half the original cost, the government said on Thursday.

** Malaysia's 1MDB will sell its controlling stake in a high-profile property project to a Malaysian-Chinese group for $1.7 billion, wrapping up major asset sales for a state fund whose troubles have roiled domestic politics.

** Manabi Holding SA, a Brazilian mining and logistics company, has proposed to inject about 400 million reais ($100 million) into Log-In Logistica Intermodal SA, in exchange for a 60-70 percent stake, according to a source with direct knowledge of the plan.

** Turkey's Sekerbank TAS said one of its shareholders, Kazakhstan's Kazkommertsbank, had mandated a financial consultancy for the sale of a 30.28 percent stake.

** Itau Unibanco Holding SA agreed to buy a controlling stake in Latin America's largest debt collection agency, Recovery do Brasil, from investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual SA for 640 million reais ($161.6 million), Itau said on Wednesday. (Compiled by Anya George Tharakan and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)