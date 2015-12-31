(Adds Sekerbank and Itau Unibanco)
Dec 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Thursday:
** General Electric Co said it would separate its
renewable energy business from its power unit, following the
acquisition of Alstom's energy business.
** India's biggest gas importer Petronet LNG will
buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Qatar's Rasgas at virtually
half the original cost, the government said on Thursday.
** Malaysia's 1MDB will sell its controlling stake in a
high-profile property project to a Malaysian-Chinese group for
$1.7 billion, wrapping up major asset sales for a state fund
whose troubles have roiled domestic politics.
** Manabi Holding SA, a Brazilian mining and logistics
company, has proposed to inject about 400 million reais ($100
million) into Log-In Logistica Intermodal SA, in
exchange for a 60-70 percent stake, according to a source with
direct knowledge of the plan.
** Turkey's Sekerbank TAS said one of its
shareholders, Kazakhstan's Kazkommertsbank, had mandated a
financial consultancy for the sale of a 30.28 percent stake.
** Itau Unibanco Holding SA agreed to buy a
controlling stake in Latin America's largest debt collection
agency, Recovery do Brasil, from investment bank Grupo BTG
Pactual SA for 640 million reais ($161.6 million),
Itau said on Wednesday.
(Compiled by Anya George Tharakan and Sruthi Shankar in
Bengaluru)