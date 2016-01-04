(Adds Johnson and Johnson and others; updates Suncor Energy, Acadia Healthcare)

Jan 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2115 GMT on Monday:

** Johnson and Johnson is seeking to sell its manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients, Noramco, in a move that could value the division at as much as $800 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Microchip Technology Inc is planning to submit a binding offer for Atmel Corp by early next week, according to people familiar with the matter, challenging Atmel's planned merger with Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

** Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) said it had agreed to buy a student housing portfolio in the United States for around $1.4 billion, in partnership with Singapore wealth fund GIC and The Scion Group.

** Suncor Energy Inc's top executive said on Monday it was "conceivable but highly improbable" that Suncor will extend a C$4.3 billion ($3.08 billion) hostile takeover bid for Canadian Oil Sands Ltd beyond this week's deadline.

** Acadia Healthcare Co Inc said it was buying Priory Group, a private behavioral care provider in the United Kingdom, for about 1.5 billion pounds ($2.2 billion) including debt of 925 million pounds.

** General Motors Inc and Lyft Inc announced an alliance to develop an on-demand network of autonomous vehicles as well as a $500 million investment by the automaker as part of a $1 billion fund-raising round by the ride-sharing service.

** Italy's Industry Minister Federica Guidi signed a decree that will kick start the sale of assets belonging to the struggling Ilva steel plant, according to a statement.

** Norwegian oil firm OKEA has taken over Repsol's 60-percent stake in the Yme North Sea oilfield, its chief executive told Reuters.

** Tallgrass Energy Partners LP said it would buy an additional 31.3 percent stake in Tallgrass Pony Express Pipeline LLC for about $743.6 million from Tallgrass Development LP.

** China Ocean Shipping Group Co (COSCO) and China Shipping Group Co will become a new entity after merging, led by the latter's current chairman, China's state-owned assets regulator said.

** Finland's Nokia said it has gained control of French counterpart Alcatel-Lucent following its 15.6-billion-euro ($17 billion) all-share offer and the two telecom equipment makers would start to combine their operations next week.

** JKX Oil & Gas Plc urged shareholders to vote against a call by its second-largest shareholder, Proxima Capital Group Inc, to shake up the energy company's board.

** Singapore Airlines (SIA) raised the price of its cash offer to buy all shares in Tiger Airways that it does not already own to try to seal the privatization of the budget carrier.

** Danish brewer Carlsberg will not pursue takeovers for the time being as it focuses on cutting costs at its core Russian business, its chairman told daily Berlingske in an interview published on Monday.

** Real estate developer New World Development Co Ltd plans to make an offer to take its 69 percent-owned China property unit private, in a deal that could be worth $2.1 billion, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing a person with knowledge of the matter. (Compiled by Shubhankar Chakravorty and Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)