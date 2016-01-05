(Adds Harman, Suncor Energy, Yahoo, and others; updates Kuoni,
Sainsbury's, Orange)
Jan 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2115 GMT on Tuesday:
** Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc said
the revised unsolicited offer it received from China Resources
Microelectronics Ltd and Hua Capital Management Co Ltd last week
is superior to that of ON Semiconductor Corp.
** Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc and
Chile's Colbun SA will bid for the controlling stake in
Colombian power generator Isagen SA ESP at an auction
on Jan. 13, the Colombian Finance Ministry said. The stake is
valued at around $1.94 billion.
** French utility EDF is considering selling assets
worth over 6 billion euros ($6.45 billion) this year, French
daily Les Echos reported.
** As many as four potential bidders are wooing 110-year-old
Swiss travel group Kuoni Reisen Holding AG, sources
close to the negotiations said, after Kuoni said it had received
preliminary approaches.
** Plans to cut the number of players in the French telecoms
industry were firmly back on the table on Tuesday after Orange
revived talks with Bouygues Telecom to create a giant
with more than half of the country's fixed-line and mobile
markets.
** Deutsche Bank faces delays in its plan to part
company with Postbank, with only a portion of the retail banking
business likely to be sold in a share flotation this year, a
German magazine reported, citing Deutsche Bank supervisory board
and management sources.
** Harman International Industries Inc, best known
for its JBL and Harman Kardon audio systems, said it agreed to
buy automotive cybersecurity company TowerSec.
** A major Canadian Oil Sands Ltd investor sent an
open letter to fellow shareholders urging them to reject a C$4.3
billion ($3.1 billion) hostile takeover bid by Suncor Energy Inc
that expires this Friday.
** The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said it is
delaying its informal deadline by 15 days to review the proposed
$56 billion merger of cable rivals Charter Communications Inc
and Time Warner Cable Inc.
** Buyout firm Catterton has agreed to join forces with
luxury goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
and investment firm Groupe Arnault in the creation of
L Catterton, a consumer-focused private equity firm.
** Sainsbury's, Britain's second-biggest
supermarket chain, made a takeover approach for Home Retail
in November but was rejected by the owner of Argos and
the Homebase do-it-yourself chain and is considering its next
step.
** The Czech central bank has approved the sale of
Citibank's Czech retail business to Raiffeisenbank,
Raiffeisenbank said.
** South Korea's Hanwha Techwin Co Ltd said it
would sell about 375.8 billion won ($316.6 million) worth of
shares in Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd.
** Saudi Arabia's Al Tayyar Travel Group Holding Co
will buy 30 percent of Zakhr Investment and Real
Estate Development after amending an initial agreement to buy
into the firm signed in August, the travel company said.
** Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 4.4 billion
rupees ($66 million) for a significant minority stake in Indian
hotel investment and development firm Samhi Hotels, the
companies said.
** Brazilian cargo ship and port operator Log-In Logística
Intermodal SA said on Monday it had received a
proposal from Manabi Holding SA to buy a majority stake in the
company.
** Kolmar Group AG's U.S. unit has bought a small
Connecticut biodiesel plant, the Swiss commodities trader's
first ever acquisition of an asset, in a move that may stir
hopes of renewed investment for the struggling biofuel sector.
** Arca Continental, Latin America's No. 2 Coke bottler,
said on Monday that it had increased its stake in Peru's
Corporacion Lindley to more than 60 percent with an additional
purchase of common shares with voting rights.
** India's Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has joined
the bidding process for Perot Systems, an IT management business
of Dell Inc, according to people familiar with the matter.
($1 = 66.48 Indian rupees)
($1 = 1,187.02 won)
($1 = 1.00 Swiss francs)
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Shubhankar Chakravorty in
Bengaluru)