Jan 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
** The European Commission said it had approved Berkshire
Hathaway's planned $32.3 billion acquisition of
Precision Castparts Corp, a maker of aerospace and other
parts.
** French utility EDF SA is considering selling
assets worth over 6 billion euros ($6.45 billion) this year,
French daily Les Echos reported.
** Lamar Advertising Co is in advanced talks to buy
billboard assets in five U.S. cities from Clear Channel Outdoor
Holdings Inc worth roughly $450 million, according to
people familiar with the matter.
** Verizon Communications Inc has started a process
to sell its data center assets, hoping to fetch more than $2.5
billion, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, as the
U.S. telecommunications conglomerate focuses on its core
business.
** Two senior Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives
urged federal regulators to reject any acquisition of railroad
operator Norfolk Southern Corp by Canadian Pacific
Railway Co.
** Hong Kong-based real estate developer New World
Development Co Ltd said it will offer to take its 69
percent-owned China property unit private in a deal that could
be worth as much as HK$21.45 billion ($2.77 billion).
** Belgian chemicals group Solvay is planning to
sell its polyamide business and has given Goldman Sachs a
mandate to find a buyer, Belgian business daily De Tijd said on
Wednesday.
** Indonesian telecommunication operator PT XL Axiata Tbk
, controlled by Malaysia's Axiata Group Bhd,
plans to sell 2,000-2,500 towers to repay some of its debt, a
senior company executive told Reuters.
** Glencore Plc converted some of its preferred
shares in mid-sized U.S. aluminum producer Century Aluminum Co
into common stock worth about $200,000 at the end of
2015, boosting its stake slightly, a filing showed on Tuesday.
** China's Wanda Group will invest 15 billion yuan ($2.3
billion) in hospital developments around the country, the
property and investment firm said, tapping into a reform drive
to give private firms a larger role in healthcare.
** Israeli real estate developer Gazit-Globe said
it sold a 2.9 percent stake in Canadian unit First Capital
Realty (FCR) for C$117 million ($83 million).
** The French state plans to remain a key shareholder in
Orange and would assess any planned tie-up with rival
Bouygues Telecom in terms of consumer protection, jobs
and investment, French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said.
