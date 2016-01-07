(Adds Nexstar Broadcasting, Linde, Supervalu Inc and others; updates Charles River Laboratories)

Jan 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2115 GMT on Thursday:

** U.S. conglomerate General Electric Co said it signed $157 billion in transactions in 2015 as part of its efforts to divest most of its finance business, GE Capital.

** Nexstar Broadcasting Group and Media General said they had reached a $2.25 billion deal to combine to create the second-largest U.S. broadcaster, in a deal that faces opposition from rival broadcaster Meredith Corp.

** Apple Inc has bought Emotient Inc, an artificial intelligence startup that reads people's emotions by analyzing facial expressions, the Wall Street Journal reported.

** Saudi Arabia's government is considering whether to sell shares in state oil giant Saudi Aramco as part of a privatization drive to raise money in an era of cheap oil, deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman told The Economist magazine.

** Air China Ltd will purchase six wide-body long-range aircraft from Boeing Co, the Chinese state-owned carrier said. The planes together have a catalogue price of $2.05 billion, although the actual amount paid will be lower, Air China said.

** The Indian government is mulling selling part of its stake in the nation's third-biggest private sector lender, Axis Bank Ltd, Bloomberg TV reported. At the current market price, the government's about 11.6 percent stake is worth around $1.8 billion.

** Supervalu Inc's board approved a spinoff of its Save-A-Lot discount supermarket chain, paving the way for separating a thriving unit from its slower-growing grocery wholesale and food retail businesses.

** Private equity investors Blackstone Group LP and Gaw Capital Partners are weighing separate bids for Singapore's Ascendas Hospitality Trust Management Pte Ltd, people familiar with the matter said, eyeing a target with a market value $600 million.

** Royal Dutch Shell has told investors its purchase of BG can work even if oil prices average $50 a barrel for two years, its lowest estimate to date as it seeks to secure shareholder support for the $51 billion deal amid plunging crude markets.

** Germany's Linde is launching the sale of its temperature-controlled logistics unit Gist in a deal potentially worth more than $875 million, as it streamlines its operations to focus on its core industrial gases operations, two people familiar with the matter said.

** Charles River Laboratories International Inc said it would buy privately held WIL Research for about $585 million in cash to enhance its contract research business and expand in continental Europe.

** Bank of Nova Scotia, Canada's third biggest lender, is in discussions to sell a C$1 billion ($715 million) vendor and equipment financing portfolio, according to four sources familiar with the matter.

** Canadian department store operator Hudson's Bay Co has agreed to buy online luxury retailer Gilt Groupe Holdings Inc for about $250 million.

** Germany's biggest residential property company Vonovia SE appealed on Thursday to shareholders of Deutsche Wohnen AG to back its bid for the No. 2 property player.

** The Vietnam government could sell stakes in some large state-owned enterprises this year, including network provider Mobifone and brewer Sabeco, a finance ministry official said.

** Johnson & Johnson said it licensed rights from a Chinese drugmaker to drugs that spur the immune system to help fight diseases, which it hopes will become a key part of a cure for chronic hepatitis B.

** The Rockefeller family's money manager, Rockefeller & Co, is close to selling a technology platform it created to financial technology firm Fi-Tek LLC, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, taking advantage of the surge in demand for tools to serve the fragmented wealth management industry.

** Airbus Group SE is making good progress in the sale of its defence electronics activities, a top executive said. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)