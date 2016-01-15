(Adds Strabag, Meda, Credit Suisse, Renesas Electronics, Orange, Grupo Odebrecht, FTE Automotive, Astorg)

Jan 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:

** General Electric Co said it would sell its appliance business to China's Haier Group for $5.4 billion in cash, another step in its push to sell its non-core assets and project itself as a technology company.

** Austrian construction group Strabag SE could throw its hat in the ring for German peer Bilfinger SE's facility management businesses, a person close to the matter said, after Bilfinger said this week it had received offers for the unit.

** The Philippines' Ayala Corp is studying bidding for three more infrastructure projects worth about 311 billion pesos ($6.5 billion) under President Benigno Aquino's flagship Public-Private Partnership (PPP) program, a company official said.

** The European Commission said it had approved U.S. drinks can maker Ball Corp's planned 4.43 billion pound ($6.35 billion) purchase of Rexam Plc subject to the divestment of 12 plants.

** Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co is set to offer to invest about 700 billion yen ($5.9 billion) in Sharp Corp, the Yomiuri daily reported.

** Thai hypermarket operator Big C's French parent Casino Group said it would sell its majority stake worth $2.6 billion. Casino, which owns 58.6 percent of Big C, said buyers had already expressed interest in the Thai group.

Thailand's Berli Jucker Pcl, the flagship in consumer business of TCC Group controlled by Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, said the Vietnam unit of Casino Group is one of the company's acquisition targets.

** UBI Banca is offering improved terms to Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) as it seeks to trump a rival bid from Banco Popolare and create Italy's third-largest lender, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** Bankrupt teen apparel retailer American Apparel Inc's board has rejected the latest takeover offer involving the company's controversial founder, Dov Charney, a source told Reuters.

** Swedish drug firm Meda AB is nearing a deal to sell its U.S. business after an auction that has attracted rival drug makers as well as private equity firms, people familiar with the matter said.

** Swiss bank Credit Suisse Group AG has put its Monaco unit up for sale, two sources familiar with the process told Reuters.

** A Japanese state-backed fund is preparing to sell at least half of chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp, while parts maker Nidec Corp plans to bid for the assets, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

** Hungary expects to close a planned deal to buy a 15 percent stake in the Hungarian unit of Erste Bank by the end of the first quarter, an Economy Ministry state secretary told daily Magyar Idok.

** Singapore-based rubber company Halcyon Agri Corporation Ltd said it was talking with Sinochem International Corp on a potential sale of a controlling stake to the Chinese company.

** Beijing-backed Tsinghua Unigroup's plan to buy 25 percent of Powertech Technology Inc was approved by the Taiwanese firm's shareholders on Friday - one of three deals the frontrunner in the island's upcoming elections has called a "huge threat" to its chip industry.

** Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp will partner with Japan's Kirin Holdings Co Ltd if it bids for SABMiller PLC's Grolsch and Peroni beer brands, its President Ramon Ang said.

** French telecommunications operator Orange SA has started informal talks with rivals Numericable-SFR Sfr SA and Iliad SA on possible asset sales to satisfy competition concerns in case it acquires Bouygues Telecom, sources close to the matter said.

** Grupo Odebrecht, the Brazilian engineering conglomerate entangled in the country's biggest ever corruption scandal, is looking to sell a minority stake in its Odebrecht Ambiental water and sewage unit, business newspaper Valor Economico said on Friday, citing a senior executive.

** Chinese bidders are circling FTE Automotive, a German clutch maker being readied for a sale or listing by U.S. buyout group Bain Capital, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

** French investment group Astorg is close to buying parking meter and public transport ticketing company Parkeon from Intermediate Capital Group and American Capital in a deal with an enterprise value of around 450 million euros, sources close to the matter told Reuters.

** BT Group won approval for its 12.5 billion pound ($18 billion) acquisition of mobile operator EE on Friday from British competition authorities which said it would not greatly reduce competition in broadband, fixed and mobile markets.

** Chile-headquartered LATAM Airlines has signed joint business agreements to deepen its ties with American Airlines Group and IAG's British Airways and Iberia, all members of the Oneworld Alliance.

** Chinese garment maker Dalian Dayang Trands plans to acquire courier YTO Express through an asset swap and share issue, the company said in a stock filing.

** Merger talks between Italian cooperative banks Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano are at an advanced stage, Banco Popolare's CEO told Reuters, adding he was confident the two could reach a deal.

** Japan's Asahi Group Holdings and Spain's S.A. Damm have submitted offers for SABMiller's Peroni and Grolsch beer brands alongside a handful of private equity bidders, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

** Central Europe's largest independent lender, Hungary's OTP Bank, is in talks to acquire the local retail mortgage portfolio of AXA Bank Europe SA, which has posted steep losses, financial sector sources told Reuters. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)