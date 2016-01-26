(Adds DuPont, Meredith Corp, Lockheed Martin and others)
Jan 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
** Lockheed Martin Corp announced on Tuesday a $5
billion tax-free deal to combine its information systems and
government services business with Leidos Holdings Inc,
and the company forecast 2016 profit below analysts'
expectations.
** Huntington Bancshares Inc said it had agreed to
buy Ohio-based FirstMerit Corp for about $3.4 billion
in a cash-and-stock deal.
** Chemicals and seed producer DuPont is unlikely to
have to make significant asset sales to get regulatory clearance
for its merger with Dow Chemical Co, DuPont CEO Edward
Breen told Reuters.
** David Einhorn's hedge fund Greenlight Capital said it has
been in talks with SunEdison Inc regarding a board seat
and that it is looking to sell the solar company's assets or
even the company itself.
** Toyota Motor Corp and Suzuki Motor Corp
are discussing a potential partnership from a variety of angles,
with cross-shareholdings a possibility, the Japanese financial
daily Nikkei reported, without identifying its source.
** Mannkind Corp, the U.S. maker of inhaled insulin
drug Afrezza, is exploring strategic options, including selling
itself, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
** Meredith Corp is planning to walk away from its
merger with Media General, which paves the way for
Nexstar Broadcasting Group to acquire Media General,
according to a source familiar with the matter.
** Dutch medical equipment and lighting group Philips
is likely to sell its Lumileds division in the second
half of this year at a lower price than the $3.3 billion it had
initially envisaged, Chief Executive Frans van Houten said.
** Swedish industrial rubber maker Trelleborg is
in talks to sell its roughly 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) stake
in TrelleborgVibracoustic to buyout group KKR as a
possible alternative to a stock market listing for the car parts
business, according to two sources.
** French billionaire Xavier Niel's telecoms group Iliad
has approached British telecoms regulator Ofcom to
express "preliminary" interest in entering the UK mobile market,
the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the
matter.
** Canadian insurer Sun Life Financial Inc signed a
C$530 million ($375.6 million) annuity deal on Tuesday with two
Canadian companies looking to reduce the risk on their pension
plans.
** Eletrobras, Brazil's state-run electricity
company, will delay the sale of six power distribution companies
it controls in the northern part of the country until 2017, a
company source familiar with the decision told Reuters on
Tuesday.
** Italy's biggest utility Enel has received
non-binding bids for upstream gas assets in Italy and Algeria
that it put up for sale and it expects to wrap up the sale
process within a couple of months, its chief executive said on
Tuesday.
** Capital Group Companies has sold a 2 percent stake in
Swiss agrichemical group Syngenta last week, Swiss
exchange data showed on Tuesday.
** German reinsurer Munich Re said it would buy
an additional 23.27 percent stake in India's Apollo Munich
Health Insurance Co Ltd from its joint venture partner Apollo
Hospitals Group India for 1.64 billion rupees ($24.2 million).
** Sony Corp said it will buy Israeli chipmaker
Altair Semiconductor for $212 million, stepping up its
investment in chip technology after strong sales of camera
sensors in the last few years helped turn around the business.
** Two German government sources on Tuesday denied a report
in the Handelsblatt newspaper that Berlin had given its consent
to sell Airbus Group's defense electronics unit to two
U.S. buyout groups.
** German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel has delayed a
decision on plans by the country's biggest supermarket group
Edeka to buy grocery chain Kaiser's, owned by retail group
Tengelmann, a ministry spokeswoman said.
