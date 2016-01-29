(Adds Saint Gobain, Charterhouse, Hydro One; updates Axiall Corp, Gamesa and Xerox)

Jan 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:

** Westlake Chemical Corp said chemical and building products maker Axiall Corp had rejected its $1.4 billion cash-and-stock offer.

** Xerox Corp said it would split into two companies, one holding its legacy hardware operations and the other its business process outsourcing unit, in which activist investor Carl Icahn will get three board seats.

** France's Saint Gobain is still confident it will be able to take over Swiss rival Sika despite fierce opposition from management and many shareholders, its outgoing financial head told Reuters on Friday.

** Brookfield Asset Management Inc has been exploring an acquisition in recent months of General Growth Properties Inc (GGP), the U.S. mall operator with a market value of $24 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Terex Corp's sale discussions with China's Zoomlion are continuing despite concerns a deal could be blocked by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), according to people familiar with the matter.

** FelCor Lodging Trust is under attack from activist investor Jonathan Litt, who is pushing the real estate investment trust to buy back shares, reduce debt and consider selling itself.

** German engineering group Siemens has hired Goldman Sachs to advise it on a possible deal to buy Spanish wind farm manufacturer and operator Gamesa, two people familiar with the matter said.

** Hydro One Ltd, Ontario's largest electric utility, said it would buy an electricity transmission business from Brookfield Infrastructure for C$222 million ($159 million).

** A Japanese state-backed fund said it had yet to decide on its potential rescue plan for Sharp Corp, while a media report said Taiwan's Foxconn had raised its offer in a rival move for the struggling electronics maker.

** Travel firm Kuoni said on Thursday private equity group EQT was its preferred suitor among several potential bidders wooing the Swiss group and final negotiations were now in progress.

** European buyout firm Charterhouse is preparing for the sale of its Italian generic drugs business Doc Generici and has contacted investment banks to select an adviser, two sources familiar with the matter said.

** BT Group completes the acquisition of Britain's biggest mobile network operator, EE, on Friday, opening the way to creating a single integrated network offering a combination of telecoms and TV services that competitors are scrabbling to match.

** French retail group Casino's sale of its Thai and Vietnam units has drawn the eye of Singapore's Dairy Farm International Holdings and South Korea's Lotte Shopping but they'll need punchy bids to go up against deep-pocketed Thai tycoons, bankers said.

** Toyota Motor Corp, the world's largest automaker, said it would buy out the rest of minivehicle unit Daihatsu Motor Co - an all-stock deal worth about $3 billion and part of its strategy to strengthen its push into compact cars for emerging markets.

** Deutsche Wohnen, which is the target of a hostile takeover by German real estate peer Vonovia, said on Friday it might settle two convertible bonds in cash instead of shares.

** Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has no tie-up options on the table at the moment even though a merger with UBI Banca would make sense industrially, the Monte dei Paschi CEO said in a newspaper interview.

** Pernod Ricard, the world's second-largest spirits group, plans to buy a majority stake in super premium German gin maker Monkey 47 from parent Black Forest Distillers GmbH to tap growing global demand for craft spirits.

** South Africa's Liberty Holdings has bought a controlling stake in a short-term insurer in Uganda for an undisclosed sum, pursuing its strategy of expanding on the African continent.

** The Brazilian government, scrambling to raise cash to plug a swelling budget deficit, included one lottery unit of state-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal, Lotex, into a wide state asset sale program. (Compiled by Manish Parashar and Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)