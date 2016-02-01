(Adds Axiall, CIT, Ansaldo, Julius Baer, Vienna Airport; Updates Stryker Corp, Dominion Resources, Abbott)

Feb 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:

** Abbott Laboratories said it would buy Alere Inc for $5.8 billion and become the leader in point-of-care diagnostic testing, a market that is growing as physicians increasingly adopt rapid tests that speed up treatment.

** Dominion Resources Inc said it would buy Questar Corp for about $4.4 billion in cash, the latest power producer to bet on stable revenues from natural gas distribution at a time when power demand is waning.

** Canada's Amaya Inc , operator of online gambling website PokerStars, said it received a non-binding proposal from Chief Executive David Baazov to buy the company for about C$21 per share.

** Medical device maker Stryker Corp said it would buy medical supplies maker Sage Products LLC for $2.78 billion, snapping up a major player in the market for products aimed at helping hospitals control the spread of infections.

** Axiall Corp shareholder Brigade Capital Management LP urged the chemicals company to consider selling itself and to restart discussions with Westlake Chemical Corp to negotiate a better offer.

** U.S. investment fund Elliott said on Monday that it considered Hitachi's offer to buy out minority shareholders in Italian train signalling group Ansaldo STS as too low and does not intend to sell its stake, drawing strong criticism from the Japanese company.

** Activist hedge fund Hudson Executive Capital LP wants CIT Group Inc to break up, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Italy's Lavazza will seal the purchase of French coffee brand Carte Noire in the next few weeks in a deal worth about 750 million euros ($814 million), two sources close to the matter told Reuters.

** Japan's top steelmaker Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp unveiled a plan on Monday to take control of fourth-ranked rival Nisshin Steel Co Ltd and trim some of their combined steel output in the face of a global supply glut.

** Saudi Telecom Co (STC) will buy a further 25.8 percent of Viva for 1.59 billion riyals ($424.00 million), taking majority control of its affiliate following the close of a voluntary tender offer period for the Kuwaiti firm's shares.

** Royal Dutch Shell Plc said it had agreed to sell its shares in Shell Refining Company in Malaysia to a unit of a private Chinese refiner for $66.3 million.

** Canada's Royal Nickel Corp, capitalizing on discount asset prices as commodity markets swoon, announced two cash and stock acquisitions on Monday that transform the mine developer into a cash-generating nickel, copper and gold producer.

** Electric and natural gas utility CenterPoint Energy Inc said on Monday it was considering strategic options for its investment in oil and natural gas pipeline company Enable Midstream Partners LP, including a sale or a spinoff.

** Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Development Co Ltd has raised its stake in French hotel group AccorHotels to 5.50 percent, becoming its second-largest shareholder, according to a regulatory filing.

** Vilmorin & Cie SA has acquired Genica Research Corp to boost its place as the second-largest vegetable seed maker after concluding Syngenta's activities were no longer for sale.

** U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group LP has reduced its stake in a key unit of state-owned China National Chemical Corp, by more than half to less than 10 percent, two people with knowledge of the situation told Reuters.

** Berkshire Hathaway Inc, the conglomerate run by Warren Buffett, has resumed its purchases of Phillips 66 stock, and spent roughly $832 million in January to boost its stake even as the oil refiner's profit margins narrowed.

** Coca-Cola Co has bought a 40 percent stake in Nigerian juice and snack producer Chi Ltd, it said on Saturday, as it continues to expand in Africa to tap a young and fast-growing population.

** Vienna Airport said it bought Canadian SNC-Lavalin Group's indirect stake in Malta International Airport for about 63 million euros ($69 million), betting on the island's attraction as a tourist destination.

** Private bank Julius Baer is considering whether to bid for Barclays' Asian private wealth business as part of the Swiss group's acquisition campaign, Chief Executive Boris Collardi told Reuters on Monday.

** Italian cooperative banks Banco Popolare Sc said on Saturday it expected to agree a merger with Banca Popolare di Milano Scarl within a month, signaling the start of a long-awaited consolidation of Italy's fragmented banking sector.

** Hypermarcas SA, the largest Brazilian producer of personal care goods, said on Friday its board has agreed to the sale of its contraception division to Britain's Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc for 675 million reais ($169 million).

($1 = 3.75 riyals) ($1 = 3.998 reais) (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)