(Adds LafargeHolcim, Amaya; Updates National Bank of Egypt)

Feb 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 21:00 GMT on Monday:

** Apollo Education Group Inc, the owner of the University of Phoenix, said on Monday it would be taken private by a consortium in a deal valued at $1.1 billion.

** Gold miner Tahoe Resources Inc said it would buy Canada's Lake Shore Gold Corp for about C$751 million ($540 million) to add low-cost mines in Ontario to its portfolio.

** South Africa's Illovo Sugar said on Monday it has received a non-binding expression of interest from its largest shareholder Associated British Foods to acquire the rest of the company's shares.

** Volkswagen AG's trucks business is open to acquisitions or even a public listing, VW trucks executive Andreas Renschler told Bloomberg.

** EU antitrust regulators will decide by March 11 whether to allow CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd and Vimpelcom to merge their Italian mobile operations, marking the Hong Kong group's second European telecoms deal under EU review.

** E-commerce firm Africa Internet Group and French insurer AXA said on Monday they had formed a partnership in which AXA will be the exclusive provider of insurance to AIG and invest 75 million euros ($84 million) to take a roughly 8 percent stake in it.

** Greek-yogurt maker Chobani LLC, founded by billionaire Hamdi Ulukaya, said on Friday it had rejected offers from beverage giant PepsiCo Inc and other investors.

** Investors in Big C, one of Thailand's largest supermarket chains, cheered on Monday an up to $3.5 billion deal by France's Casino Group to sell its majority holding to TCC Group, owned by whiskey tycoon Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi.

** LafargeHolcim has received a revised order from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to divest its interest in Lafarge India, including three cement plants and two grinding stations with total annual capacity of 11 million tons, it said.

** Iran holds a stake in a refinery project in Malaysia and is considering taking stakes in projects in five other countries, the managing director of the National Iranian Oil Engineering and Construction Company (NIOEC) was quoted as saying on Monday.

** South Africa's Bidvest Group Ltd on Monday said it plans to spin off and list its food business on the local stock exchange, beginning the industrial conglomerate's latest attempt to separate its biggest division.

** Saudi International Petrochemical Co (Sipchem) said on Monday it has paid 375.3 million riyals ($100.1 million) to raise its stake in two subsidiaries.

** Australia's OzForex Group Ltd said it has terminated talks to be acquired by Western Union after the U.S. money wiring giant failed to submit a binding proposal, sending its shares tumbling nearly 40 percent to an all-time low.

** Canada's Amaya Inc , operator of online gambling website PokerStars, said on Monday that a special committee of its board has tapped Barclays to review an expected all-cash offer from its Chief Executive David Baazov.

** The bidding war for Australian freight giant Asciano Ltd heated up on Monday as local rival Qube Holdings Ltd upped its proposal to A$9 billion ($6.4 billion), trumping Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

** Kuwait Food Co (Americana) said its board would meet on Monday to discuss details of the sale of a controlling stake in the company to an investment firm led by one of Dubai's top businessmen.

** National Bank of Egypt's investment banking arm said on Monday it had dropped its bid to buy CIB subsidiary CI Capital , announced earlier in the day, after failing to agree on a timeframe to complete feasibility studies.

** Activist investor Amber Capital said on Saturday it was not happy with a new price set for the buyout of minority shareholders in Italian train signalling group Ansaldo STS .

($1 = A$1.4116) ($1 = 3.7497 riyals) ($1 = 16.1745 rand) (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Lehar Maan in Bangalore)