Feb 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:

** European Union antitrust regulators are expected to approve U.S. computer maker Dell Inc's $67-billion bid for data storage company EMC Corp without requiring concessions, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

** IBM Corp said it would buy Truven Health Analytics, a provider of cloud-based healthcare data, for $2.6 billion, the company's fourth major health-related acquisition since launching the Watson Health unit in April last year.

** Poland's fourth-biggest power company Energa will consider bidding for local heating plants owned by French utility EDF if they become available, industry website wnp.pl quoted Energa's chief executive as saying.

** United Arab Emirates-based Aster DM Healthcare is seeking to sell a minority stake this year either through a stock market flotation or a deal with a private investor, its chairman told Reuters on Thursday.

** Qatar Petroleum has chosen HSBC to advise it on the sale of its Al Shaheen Holding subsidiary, three sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday, as it seeks to cut costs in response to lower oil prices.

** Chinese aviation and shipping conglomerate HNA Group is buying electronics distributor Ingram Micro Inc for about $6 billion, the latest in a string of overseas deals by Chinese companies.

** Lebanon-based luxury chocolatier Patchi is working with Goldman Sachs and deNovo Corporate Advisors ahead of a potential stake sale, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, in a deal expected to value the company at more than $500 million.

** KKR & Co LP bought a 10 percent stake in India's Max Financial Services for about $140 million, the latest foreign investor to bet on the country's booming life insurance market.

** South32 could be among the first to buy assets placed on the block this week by South Africa's Anglo American , with the Australian company saying it was interested in its manganese unit.

** Starboard Value LP is taking initial steps toward a potential proxy fight with Yahoo Inc, indicating that the activist investor is not satisfied with the company's efforts to streamline its business, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

** Israeli conglomerate Delek Group said on Thursday it signed a non-binding letter of intent to sell insurer Phoenix Holdings to a U.S.-listed insurance company.

** A Japanese state fund is making a final effort to secure a takeover of Sharp Corp as the ailing electronics maker considers a higher $5.8 billion offer from Taiwan's Foxconn, criticising the composition of the company's board, sources said.

** French media and music group Vivendi said on Thursday that its supervisory board approved a tender offer for the shares of Gameloft at 6 euros a share as it aims to expand into the video games business. (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)