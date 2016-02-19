(Adds Terex and Steinhoff)
Feb 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
** Yahoo Inc said its board has formed a committee
of independent directors to explore strategic alternatives, the
struggling Internet company's latest step to buy time from
increasingly impatient investors.
** Dell Inc, the world's third-biggest maker of
computers, is set to gain unconditional EU antitrust approval
for its $67 billion bid for data storage company EMC Corp
, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
** Terex Corp, the U.S. crane maker that has
received a $3.3 billion acquisition offer from China's Zoomlion
000157.SZ, has halted all work on its integration with
Konecranes Abp, people familiar with the matter said.
** Japan's Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp is
open to buying the Techint Group's stake in Brazilian flat steel
maker Usiminas, a source with direct knowledge of the subject
said on Thursday.
** Citigroup Inc said it plans to exit its retail
banking and credit card operations in Brazil, Argentina and
Colombia as part of efforts to aggressively cut costs and boost
profitability.
** DuPont and Dow Chemical Co said two of the
three units to be created and spun off following the companies'
mega-merger will be based in DuPont's home town, and one in
Dow's home town.
** Zurich Insurance may sell its South African
business as part of a strategic review, the Swiss group said on
Friday.
** The best way to privatise Russia's state-controlled oil
company Bashneft would be to sell a controlling stake
in it, Deputy Energy Minister Alexey Texler told reporters on
the sidelines of an economic forum in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia.
** Mexican restaurant operator Alsea on Thursday said it had
acquired the Colombia restaurant chain "Archie's" for $15.2
million.
** Grupo BTG Pactual SA is in talks to combine
its Swiss-based private-banking unit with EFG International AG
in a transaction that could be announced as early as
next week, two sources with knowledge of the plan said.
** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has offered
concessions to allay antitrust concerns over its $40.5 billion
bid for Allergan's generics unit, European Union
regulators said on Friday.
** China Cosco Shipping (COSCOCS), China's biggest shipping
line, plans to carry out a careful selection of its future
vessel-sharing alliance partners, but will maintain its two
current alliances for the moment, the company said.
** Russia's largest gold producer Polyus Gold said
on Friday its talks with China National Gold Group Corp.
over the Natalka deposit in Russia's Far East were up
in the air.
** South African-based furniture retailer Steinhoff
International has made a rival
offer to buy Britain's Home Retail, the owner of the
Argos group of catalogue-based stores which agreed earlier this
month to be bought by supermarkets group Sainsbury's.
