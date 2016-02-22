(Adds United Technologies, Western Digital, Sainsbury, Orange)

Feb 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:

** Aerospace component suppliers Honeywell International Inc and United Technologies Corp have held talks about a merger, CNBC reported, citing people familiar with the situation. A deal would create a company with combined sales of more than $90 billion.

** Sysco Corp, the largest U.S. food distributor, said it will buy London-based food distributor Brakes Group from Bain Capital Private Equity in a transaction valued at about $3.1 billion to strengthen its presence in Europe.

** U.S. agribusiness giant Cargill said it had reached an agreement to sell its industrial chocolate production unit in Mannheim, Germany, to Dutch investment companies Nimbus and Varova. The price of the deal and the capacity of Mannheim's activities were not disclosed.

** Alken Asset Management, one of the biggest shareholders of hard-disk drive maker Western Digital Corp, has asked the company to consider cancelling its deal to buy SanDisk Corp , citing a high purchase price.

** Verizon Communications Inc, the No.1 U.S. wireless phone provider, said it would buy XO Communications' fiber-optic network business for about $1.8 billion.

** British supermarket operator Sainsbury has been given more time to make a firm bid for Argos-owner Home Retail , after a possible higher rival offer from South African group Steinhoff International emerged on Friday.

** Retailers Ahold and Delhaize said they had proposed to sell a "limited number" of stores in Belgium in a bid to win regulatory approval from the country's competition authority for their merger.

** German payment services payment provider Wirecard said it had bought smaller Brazilian peer Moip Pagamentos SA from venture capital fund Ideiasnet SA and management for 23.5 million euros ($26 million) in cash.

** HSBC has decided to retain its Turkish operations after the offers it received for the unit were deemed not to be in the best interest of shareholders, Group CEO Stuart Gulliver said in a statement.

** EnQuest and Cairn Energy said they had acquired an additional 10.5 percent and 4.5 percent stake in First Oil in the North Sea Kraken field after the company put its assets up for sale.

** Orange and Bouygues are discussing different deal structures about the sale of the construction group's Bouygues Telecom unit to the French telecoms operator, Orange Chief Executive Stephane Richard said.

** EFG International has agreed to buy Brazilian financial company Grupo BTG Pactual SA's Swiss private bank BSI for 1.33 billion Swiss francs ($1.34 billion) in cash and shares, a deal it hopes will propel it into the top five in Switzerland's crowded wealth management market.

** China's Tsinghua Unigroup's $2.6 billion offer for stakes in three Taiwanese chip firms will undergo unprecedented scrutiny by a new government less friendly towards its giant neighbour, complicating the chance of success.

** French media group Vivendi has increased its stake in Telecom Italia to 22.8 percent, a regulatory filing showed, further strengthening its position as the top shareholder in the Italian phone group.

** U.S. satellite imagery provider DigitalGlobe Inc created a joint venture on Sunday with two Saudi Arabian organizations to develop a network of small satellites that will be eventually be able to revisit key areas of the globe 40 times a day.

** Two years after it first flagged a sale, Australia's Victoria state threatened to bypass parliament to privatise the Port of Melbourne, the nation's biggest container port, if lawmakers could not agree to sale terms.

** Bahrain's Batelco has cancelled plans to sell Jordanian telecom operator Umniah, the former monopoly's chief executive told Reuters, citing market conditions as it instead aims to make acquisitions itself.

** Sharp Corp plans to choose between rival rescue offers as soon as Thursday, as a favoured bid from Taiwan's Foxconn continues to be challenged by a Japanese state-backed investment fund, people with direct knowledge of the matter said. (Compiled by Manish Parashar and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)