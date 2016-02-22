(Adds United Technologies, Western Digital, Sainsbury, Orange)
Feb 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
** Aerospace component suppliers Honeywell International Inc
and United Technologies Corp have held talks
about a merger, CNBC reported, citing people familiar with the
situation. A deal would create a company with combined sales of
more than $90 billion.
** Sysco Corp, the largest U.S. food distributor,
said it will buy London-based food distributor Brakes Group from
Bain Capital Private Equity in a transaction valued at about
$3.1 billion to strengthen its presence in Europe.
** U.S. agribusiness giant Cargill said it had
reached an agreement to sell its industrial chocolate production
unit in Mannheim, Germany, to Dutch investment companies Nimbus
and Varova. The price of the deal and the capacity of Mannheim's
activities were not disclosed.
** Alken Asset Management, one of the biggest shareholders
of hard-disk drive maker Western Digital Corp, has asked
the company to consider cancelling its deal to buy SanDisk Corp
, citing a high purchase price.
** Verizon Communications Inc, the No.1 U.S. wireless
phone provider, said it would buy XO Communications' fiber-optic
network business for about $1.8 billion.
** British supermarket operator Sainsbury has been
given more time to make a firm bid for Argos-owner Home Retail
, after a possible higher rival offer from South African
group Steinhoff International emerged on Friday.
** Retailers Ahold and Delhaize said
they had proposed to sell a "limited number" of stores in
Belgium in a bid to win regulatory approval from the country's
competition authority for their merger.
** German payment services payment provider Wirecard
said it had bought smaller Brazilian peer Moip
Pagamentos SA from venture capital fund Ideiasnet SA
and management for 23.5 million euros ($26 million) in cash.
** HSBC has decided to retain its Turkish
operations after the offers it received for the unit were deemed
not to be in the best interest of shareholders, Group CEO Stuart
Gulliver said in a statement.
** EnQuest and Cairn Energy said they had
acquired an additional 10.5 percent and 4.5 percent stake in
First Oil in the North Sea Kraken field after the company put
its assets up for sale.
** Orange and Bouygues are discussing
different deal structures about the sale of the construction
group's Bouygues Telecom unit to the French telecoms operator,
Orange Chief Executive Stephane Richard said.
** EFG International has agreed to buy Brazilian
financial company Grupo BTG Pactual SA's Swiss private bank BSI
for 1.33 billion Swiss francs ($1.34 billion) in cash and
shares, a deal it hopes will propel it into the top five in
Switzerland's crowded wealth management market.
** China's Tsinghua Unigroup's $2.6 billion offer for stakes
in three Taiwanese chip firms will undergo unprecedented
scrutiny by a new government less friendly towards its giant
neighbour, complicating the chance of success.
** French media group Vivendi has increased its
stake in Telecom Italia to 22.8 percent, a regulatory filing
showed, further strengthening its position as the top
shareholder in the Italian phone group.
** U.S. satellite imagery provider DigitalGlobe Inc
created a joint venture on Sunday with two Saudi Arabian
organizations to develop a network of small satellites that will
be eventually be able to revisit key areas of the globe 40 times
a day.
** Two years after it first flagged a sale, Australia's
Victoria state threatened to bypass parliament to privatise the
Port of Melbourne, the nation's biggest container port, if
lawmakers could not agree to sale terms.
** Bahrain's Batelco has cancelled plans to sell
Jordanian telecom operator Umniah, the former monopoly's chief
executive told Reuters, citing market conditions as it instead
aims to make acquisitions itself.
** Sharp Corp plans to choose between rival rescue
offers as soon as Thursday, as a favoured bid from Taiwan's
Foxconn continues to be challenged by a Japanese state-backed
investment fund, people with direct knowledge of the matter
said.
(Compiled by Manish Parashar and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)