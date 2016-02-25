(Adds Williams Cos, Baltic Exchange, Banco Popolare, Fortum, Orascom Telecom, Ahli United Bank; Updates Petrobras)

Feb 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:

** U.S. company Dentsply International secured European Union approval for its $5.6 billion bid for Sirona Dental Systems Inc after agreeing to extend licensing deals between Sirona and some key suppliers.

** Energy Transfer Partners may be searching for a way to pull out of its deal with Williams Companies as executives at Energy Transfer have considered, but never presented, an offer of a one-time payment of more than $2 billion to Williams to walk away, according to a New York Times report.

** MetLife Inc, which is in the process of trimming its businesses, said it was in talks with MassMutual Financial Group regarding a possible sale of MetLife Premier Client Group, its U.S. retail adviser group.

** PSP Investments, one of Canada's largest public pension funds, has agreed to acquire a New England portfolio of hydroelectric assets totaling 1.4 gigawatts (GW) for an enterprise value of $1.2 billion, it said.

** Drug distributor McKesson Corp said it was buying two privately held cancer care companies, Vantage Oncology LLC and Biologics Inc, for a total of $1.2 billion to boost its specialty pharma distribution business.

** Banco do Brasil SA, Brazil's largest bank, is not interested in the assets of Citigroup Inc in the country, Chief Executive Alexandre Abreu said on Thursday.

** Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras is expected to fetch as much as $6 billion from the sale of a natural gas pipeline unit in Brazil's industrialized southeast, the Valor Economico daily newspaper reported.

** Eastern Europe's largest insurer, Poland's state-run PZU , should buy more banks to strengthen the country's grip on the sector, Poland's Treasury Minister Dawid Jackiewicz said on Thursday.

** Real estate investment trust Rouse Properties Inc said asset manager Brookfield Asset Management Inc agreed to buy the company in a deal valued at about $2.8 billion, including debt.

** U.S. electric power company Dynegy Inc said it had partnered with private equity firm Energy Capital Partners to buy French utility Engie SA's U.S. power plants worth $3.3 billion to expand in regulated power markets.

** The Baltic Exchange, the hub of the global shipping market, has held talks with potential buyers including Singapore Exchange Ltd, months after the London Metal Exchange made an approach to buy it, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's investment firm LetterOne has dropped its offer to help mediate a merger between Brazilian telecoms groups Oi and TIM Participacoes , saying on Thursday that TIM was no longer interested.

** Thailand's top coal miner Banpu Pcl aims to buy at least one coal mine near its existing operations at Kalimantan in Indonesia later this year in a bid to save costs and boost earnings growth, it said on Thursday.

** BT will have to open up more of its network to rivals and meet tougher targets on fixing faults, Britain's telecoms watchdog said on Thursday, stopping short of recommending a break-up of Britain's biggest telecoms group.

** AstraZeneca's bold move to buy 55 percent of privately held biotech firm Acerta Pharma for $4 billion in December has been vindicated, at least in part, by the award of special "orphan" status to the key drug involved.

** Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano are working on a plan to slim down bad loans to get ECB clearance for their planned merger without the need for a capital increase, sources said.

** Taiwan's Foxconn put its takeover of electronics maker Sharp Corp on hold on Thursday after discovering previously undisclosed liabilities, sources said, throwing into doubt what was set to be the biggest takeover by a foreign firm in Japan's technology sector.

** Finnish utility Fortum said on Thursday it would buy a controlling stake in Polish electricity and gas seller Duon following its public tender offer that valued the company at up to 106 million euros ($117 million).

** Zurich Insurance has no plans to pull out of markets in Hong Kong or Singapore, a spokeswoman said on Thursday after Reuters reported it was considering such a move.

** Deutsche Telekom does not plan any acquisitions in countries where it does not already have a presence, its finance chief said in the text of a speech on Thursday.

** South Africa-focused bullion producer Sibanye Gold is aiming to acquire more gold or platinum assets this year, its chief executive said on Thursday, without giving details.

** German utility RWE said it was expanding its Hungarian gas supply business by taking over the customer portfolio of Hungarian rival Tigaz, a subsidiary of Italy's Eni .

** South Africa's FlySafair said it was interested in buying fellow low-cost airline Mango from the government after Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said in his budget speech that the state should not hold stakes in four carriers.

** Bankrupt consumer electronics retailer Dick Smith Holdings Ltd will close down its remaining 363 stores in Australia and New Zealand after failing to find a buyer, receivers and managers of the company said on Thursday.

** Orascom Telecom (OTMT) said it had asked its Beltone Financial subsidiary to complete the acquisition of the investment banking arm of Egypt's largest bank.

** Ahli United Bank has received regulatory approval to acquire a 40 percent stake in Saudi Arabian investment firm MEFIC Capital, according to a statement on Thursday.

($1 = 0.91 euros) (Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)