Feb 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:

** The sale process for Australian electricity distributor Ausgrid has received "strong" indicative bids and the government of New South Wales (NSW) state is on track to announce a winner by mid-2016, state Treasurer Gladys Berejiklian said on Monday. The sale of a 50.4 percent stake in Ausgrid could help the NSW state government raise more than A$10 billion ($7.1 billion), sources familiar with the matter said.

** Struggling Toshiba Corp plans to sell its entire medical equipment unit rather than just a controlling stake, people familiar with matter said, adding that aggressive bidding could value the business at much more than initial estimates of $3.5 billion.

** Grandi Stazioni Retail, the Italian state-controlled company that leases retail space at large railway stations, has drawn non-binding offers from nine potential investors, sources said on Monday. The sale of Grandi Stazioni Retail, 60 percent owned by Italian state railway company Ferrovie dello Stato, is part of a privatization drive by Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's government.

** Max Brenner International, the chocolate cafe chain, is exploring a sale, according to people familiar with the matter. Israeli food and beverage company Strauss Group, the owner of New York-based Max Brenner, has hired investment bank Piper Jaffray Companies to run a sale process that could value the chain at least $30 million, the people said on Monday.

** French media group Vivendi raised its offer for mobile phone games company Gameloft on Monday and also declared that it had further raised its stake in Gameloft's sister video games company Ubisoft.

** IBM Security said it plans to acquire private cyber security firm Resilient Systems, as part of a move to expand its role in the incident response market. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition is being announced during the RSA security conference in San Francisco and expected to close later this year subject to regulatory review.

** Chevron Corp, the No. 2 U.S. oil producer, is considering a sale of its geothermal assets in Asia, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

** Citigroup Inc will sell its minority stake in Chinese regional lender China Guangfa Bank (CGB) for about 19.7 billion yuan ($3 billion) to China Life Insurance Company Ltd 601628.SS 2628.HK, the insurer said on Monday.

** India's UltraTech Cement Ltd, part of the Aditya Birla conglomerate, has agreed to buy Jaiprakash Associates Ltd's cement plants for an enterprise value of 165 billion rupees ($2.4 billion), the companies said on Sunday.

** Auto parts distributor LKQ Corp said it would buy Pittsburgh Glass Works from private equity firm Kohlberg & Co LLC and PPG Industries Inc for $635 million on an enterprise basis

** AstraZeneca Plc said on Monday it had sold the rights to two ageing heart drugs to China Medical System Holdings Ltd for $500 million, marking the latest step in an ongoing program of divestments for non-core assets.

** Coal and natural gas producer Consol Energy Inc said it would sell some of its coal assets for about $420 million and that it plans to suspend its quarterly dividend once the sale closes.

** Poland's No.1 media group Cyfrowy Polsat SA has moved to buy its key infrastructure partner Midas SA from its joint owner, valuing the company at almost 1.2 billion zlotys ($301 million).

** Billionaire Carl Icahn's investment company offered to buy the 18 percent of auto parts maker Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp that it did not own for about $213 million, as it focuses on growing its auto business.

** Chinese power and electrical group Shanghai Electric Group Co Ltd has agreed to buy at least a quarter of German technology group Manz AG in a deal that could lead to a full takeover offer, Manz said on Sunday.

** Egypt's largest-listed company Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE said on Sunday it had signed a deal to sell its investment banking arm CI Capital to an Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding SAE unit for 924 million Egyptian pounds ($118 million).

** Australia's Perseus Mining Ltd has made an all-scrip bid worth $85 million to take over London-listed Amara Mining Plc, looking to pool their West African gold resources as bullion prices defy the commodities gloom.

** Qatar's Nebras Power has agreed to acquire a 35.5 percent stake held by French utility giant Engie SA in Indonesia's largest independent power producer PT Paiton Energy, Qatar News Agency reported on Saturday.

($1 = 1.40 Australian dollars) ($1 = 3.99 zlotys) ($1 = 68.73 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.55 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Compiled by Vishaka George in Bengaluru)