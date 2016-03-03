(Adds London Stock Exchange, Cellnex )

March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:

** New York Stock Exchange-owner Intercontinental Exchange Inc's potential offer for the London Stock Exchange could include a proposal to spin off the LSE's Italian business and French clearing arm, a person familiar with the matter said.

** Spain's Cellnex and Italian infrastructure fund F2i are set to sweeten their bid to buy a 45 percent stake in telecom tower group INWIT from main shareholder Telecom Italia, two sources said.

** Navistar International Corp Chief Executive Troy Clarke is pushing the door open for potential deals as he fights to keep the truck maker's turnaround on track amid a U.S. sales slump.

** Canada's second-largest pension fund, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, on Wednesday purchased a minority stake in Elior and said it would support the French catering group's growth plans.

** Germany's Henkel, maker of Schwarzkopf shampoo and Loctite glue, said it had agreed to buy a range of haircare brands with a focus in emerging markets and generating annual sales of close to $100 million from U.S. rival Procter & Gamble.

** Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler has ruled out selling its Italian brands Lamborghini and Ducati to help offset costs of its emissions test-rigging scandal.

German luxury car makers are in talks with possible partners for digital mapping company HERE, Audi, Stadler said on Thursday.

** French advertising group Publicis said on Wednesday its U.S.-based unit Publicis.Sapient had acquired Vertiba, a consulting company providing services based on Salesforce.com cloud computing solutions, for an undisclosed sum.

** Siemens' healthcare unit is interested in further takeovers, the chief executive of the business, which is in the process of getting legally separated from the rest of the company, said.

** Cetip SA Mercados Organizados said on Wednesday its board had rejected an unsolicited offer from BM&FBovespa SA in the terms proposed, but it authorized financial advisers to pursue discussions on a potential better deal.

** Germany's Freenet has agreed to buy transmission company Media Broadcast Group for about 295 million euros ($320 million) to expand into internet-based television activities.

** Italian newspaper group Il Sole 24 Ore denied on Thursday reports about a possible merger with other media companies after news that L'Espresso, which publishes la Repubblica daily, would combine with Fiat Chrysler's La Stampa.

** German chemicals group Evonik, which has since 2014 raised expectations about takeover deals, remains on the lookout for larger transactions as asset prices have declined, its chief executive said.

** Italy's market watchdog has extended the deadline for Hitachi's mandatory bid for train signalling group Ansaldo STS to March 14 as a spat with activist shareholders rumbles on.

** South African coal miner Exxaro Resources is considering buying assets from Anglo American , its chief executive said on Thursday.

** State-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) is finalizing the 129 billion yuan ($19.71 billion) merger of its aircraft engine businesses, according to company filings, as part of an overhaul of the country's state-owned conglomerates.

** Samsonite International Sa, the world's biggest luggage maker, is nearing a deal to buy Tumi Holdings Inc , the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

** PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, Indonesia's largest bank by market value, is considering to acquire two small banks in the second half of this year, President Director Jahja Setiaatmadja told reporters on Thursday. (Compiled by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)