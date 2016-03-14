(Adds Goldman Sachs, Ahold, CNOOC Ltd, Hitachi, Banco Santander; Updates: Starwood Hotels, Fresh Market)

March 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1955 GMT on Monday:

** Banco Santander Brasil completed its 150 million reais ($41.4 million) acquisition of prepaid payment card company ContaSuper, which the bank plans to turn into its digital arm.

** The take-up for Hitachi's mandatory buyout offer on Ansaldo STS minorities stood at 6 percent of the Italian company's capital shortly before the offer closed, a source close to the matter said.

** China's CNOOC Ltd is interested in purchasing a minority stake in Brazilian petrochemical company Braskem SA from state-run Petroleo Brasileiro SA, a Brazilian newspaper said.

** Shareholders of Dutch supermarket group Ahold and Belgian peer Delhaize voted overwhelmingly to approve the companies' proposed merger, removing one of the last hurdles to the plan.

** The investment management arm of Goldman Sachs Group Inc has agreed to acquire an online retirement savings platform as it looks to offer financial services to small businesses and startups.

** China's Anbang Insurance Group Co has challenged Marriott International Inc's merger with U.S. hotel operator Starwood with a $12.8 billion cash offer, burnishing its credentials as one of China's top corporate acquirers.

** Specialty grocery retailer Fresh Market Inc said it agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC for about $1.36 billion in cash.

** China Vanke Co Ltd, the mainland's biggest property firm, signed a deal worth up to $9.3 billion that could make subway operator Shenzhen Metro Group its biggest investor, intensifying a battle for control between Vanke's management and biggest current shareholder, financial conglomerate Baoneng.

** Polyus Gold, Russia's largest gold producer, has paid $3.4 billion to buy back 31.6 percent of its shares from its main shareholder Polyus Gold International Ltd.

** China Overseas Land & Investment is buying the residential real estate business of conglomerate CITIC for 31 billion yuan ($4.8 billion) as the state-owned property developer moves to secure land amid their rising prices.

** India's Kotak Mahindra Group said it has signed an agreement with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) to invest up to $525 million in stressed assets in the country's banking and corporate sectors.

** British utility SSE Plc said it would sell a 49.9 percent stake in a flagship wind farm in South Lanarkshire to Greencoat UK Wind Plc and GMPF & LPFA Infrastructure LLP (GLIL) for 355 million pounds ($510 million).

** IFM Global Infrastructure Fund wants to increase its stake in Vienna Airport to as much as 39.9 percent for 100 euros ($111.49) per share - a premium of almost 21 percent to the airport's last closing share price, IFM said.

** Grand Marnier said Italy's Campari Milano SpA , the world's sixth-largest premium spirits maker, was set to acquire the global distribution business of the French cognac maker, confirming a report by Bloomberg.

** China's state-owned utility State Power Investment Corp , fresh from a $2.5 billion acquisition of Australian renewable company Pacific Hydro Pty Ltd, has signed an agreement with Banco Santander to acquire its Australian Taralga Wind Farm Pty Ltd for an enterprise value of about A$300 mln ($227 mln), sources said.

** LGT, the private banking and asset management group owned by Liechtenstein's princely family, has agreed to buy a majority stake in Britain's Vestra Wealth, which has 5.6 billion pounds ($8 billion) in managed assets, LGT said.

** France's Safran said it was talking to potential buyers of its airport explosives detection business, and announced a strategic review of the rest of its identity and security activities as it focuses on aviation and defense.

** Saudi Arabia Fertilizers Co (SAFCO) is considering taking full control of chemical fertiliser producer Ibn Al-Bayttar by buying out its joint venture partner Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), SAFCO said on Sunday.

** Grupo Odebrecht SA, Latin America's largest engineering conglomerate, is considering selling its stake in petrochemical producer Braskem SA, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the situation. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Vishaka Geogre in Bengaluru)