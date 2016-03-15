(Adds Bashneft, Zoomlion, Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Ferro Corp, Orexigen Therapeutics, Novatek, Terra Firma; Updates Campari)

March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** The Russian government has set the wheels in motion for the sale of state stakes in mid-sized oil producer Bashneft , diamond producer Alrosa and state bank VTB , four financial sources told Reuters.

** China's Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co Ltd has raised its bid for U.S. crane maker Terex Corp, according to people familiar with the matter, as it challenges Terex's merger with Finland's Konecranes .

** Specialty chemical maker Ferro Corp received an offer from investment firm Apollo Global Management LLC, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

** Orexigen Therapeutics Inc bought the U.S. rights to its flagship obesity drug from co-developer Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd and said it would enlist Valeant Pharmaceutical International Inc to sell the pill in Europe.

** Italy's Campari, the world's sixth largest spirits company, is to launch a friendly takeover bid for Grand Marnier valuing the French liqueur maker at 684 million euros ($760 million) as it bets on growth in North America.

** Russia's No.2 natural gas producer Novatek said on Tuesday it has completed a deal to sell a 9.9 percent stake in the Yamal LNG project to China's Silk Road Fund for 1.09 billion euros ($1.2 billion).

** Private equity firm Terra Firma has rejected two bids from a Chinese company for leasing group AWAS worth up to $2.2 billion in the latest evidence of attempted dealmaking in the aircraft financing business, two people familiar with the matter said.

** The Italian treasury's stake in Monte dei Paschi di Siena could rise to around 7 percent because of an outstanding debt, which would make the state the troubled Italian bank's biggest shareholder, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.

** Australia's Asciano Ltd agreed to a A$9.1 billion ($6.8 billion) buyout by two global consortia after a seven-month bidding war for the port and rail giant, although doubts persist over anti-trust and foreign ownership issues.

** Polyus Gold, Russia's largest gold producer, has paid $3.4 billion to buy back 31.6 percent of its shares from its main shareholder Polyus Gold International Limited, it said in a statement.

** FleetCor Technologies Inc agreed to buy Brazil's largest electronic toll payments firm for 4.086 billion reais ($1.1 billion), underscoring the growing allure of Latin America's biggest fleet management market in spite of a steep recession.

** Sony Corp said it signed an agreement with Michael Jackson's estate to buy for $750 million the deceased pop star's stake in Sony/ATV Music Publishing, the world's largest music publisher which controls songs such as The Beatles' "All You Need Is Love."

** Polish billionaire Leszek Czarnecki is close to a deal to sell his debt-collecting company GetBack for over 800 million zlotys ($208 million), raising cash for his Idea Bank SA , Puls Biznesu daily on Tuesday quoted its sources as saying.

** Private equity firm KKR & Co LP said it is investing $45 million into California-based medical device maker Spirox Inc with a group of other investors, the latest in a string of similar deals in the sector.

** A unit of telecoms multinational Verizon Communications Inc signed a direct interconnection agreement with the Cuban state monopoly Etecsa, expanding on existing roaming services in the Caribbean country, Etecsa said on Monday.

** Ocado Group Plc said it expected to renew a deal with Morrisons Supermarkets Plc this year even though its key customer has reached a supply agreement which will allow Amazon.com Inc to expand into online food retail.

** Energa SA is considering buying mostly coal-fired heating plants from French utility EDF and investing in local troubled coal mining firm Kompania Weglowa, Poland's No.4 utility said on Tuesday.

** A takeover consortium spurned by Australia's largest wheat exporter, Cooperative Bulk Handling Ltd (CBH), will seek to force an emergency meeting of the grain handler to revive its bid, two sources said on Tuesday.

** Pakistan's MCB Bank Ltd (MCB) is interested in buying the operations of NIB Bank Ltd (NIB) in Pakistan, according to a filing with the Pakistan stock exchange on Tuesday. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Vishaka George in Bengaluru)