March 22 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1520 GMT on Tuesday:
** Swiss private banking group J. Safra Sarasin said it had
agreed to acquire Credit Suisse businesses in Monaco
and Gibraltar, which it called excellent strategic fits.
** Chinese clothing maker Dalian Dayang Trands Co Ltd
has agreed to buy Alibaba-backed courier company YTO
Express for 17.5 billion yuan ($2.7 billion)
** India's Edelweiss Asset Management has bought J.P. Morgan
Asset Management's India unit, the two firms said, in the latest
example of consolidation in the country's fragmented, but
reviving, mutual funds industry.
** Egypt is preparing to buy French warships and a military
satellite in deals worth more than 1 billion euros ($1.12
billion), La Tribune newspaper reported.
** Italy's state railways is in the race to buy Greece's
railway operator TRAINOSE in a transaction worth less than 100
million euros ($112 million), Ferrovie Italiane (IPO-FERRO.MI)
CEO Renato Mazzoncini said.
** Caixabank and Isabel dos Santos are thrashing
out final details of a deal for the Spanish bank to buy the
Angolan investor's stake in Portugal's Banco BPI,
sources said.
** Azerbaijan's state energy firm SOCAR said it is committed
to buying Greece's natural gas grid operator DESFA and wants to
finalise the deal in the near future.
** German media group Bertelsmann reiterated it
wanted to raise its stake in Penguin Random House, the book
publisher which helped to drive the company's earnings increase.
** Taiwan's Foxconn aims to lower its offer for Japan's
Sharp Corp by at least around 100 billion yen ($893
million) to account for likely worse than expected annual
earnings at the loss-making electronics firm and for newly
revealed risks, two sources said.
** Siemens is prepared to buy Spanish-French wind
power joint venture Adwen as part of a planned merger of its
wind assets with those of Spain's Gamesa, Germany's
Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported.
** Chinese luxury goods investor Sparkle Roll said
it was in talks about a potential takeover offer for Danish
consumer electronics company Bang & Olufsen.
** British software group Micro Focus International
has agreed to buy U.S. firm Serena Software for an
enterprise value of $540 million and will raise $216 million in
a placing to part finance the cash deal, it said.
** Islamic investment bank GFH Financial Group
agreed to sell a 10 percent stake in Bahraini cement
producer Falcon Cement Co to Integrated Capital, the capital
markets arm of Abu Dhabi Financial Group, GFH said.
(Compiled by Vishaka George in Bengaluru)