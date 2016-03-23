(Adds ACWA Power, Affymetrix, Total, Banco Popolare; updates Premier Foods)

March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday:

** Riyadh-based ACWA Power is keen to buy assets from Saudi Electricity Co (SEC) if the state-controlled utility be broken up as planned, a senior executive said.

** Gene testing provider Affymetrix Inc, which has agreed to be bought by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, said that a sweetened bid from a group of former executives could lead to a superior proposal.

** French oil company Total has held talks to buy all or part of domestic rival Engie's exploration and production (E&P) activities, worth about 5 billion euros ($5.6 billion, sources familiar with the situation said.

** Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) are expected to announce a preliminary agreement to merge, a source with the direct knowledge of the matter said, in a deal to create Italy's third-biggest bank.

** Britain's Premier Foods has rejected a second takeover approach from U.S. peer McCormick & Co, saying it undervalued the maker of Mr. Kipling cakes and Bisto gravy.

** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd-backed YTO Express plans to go public via a 17.5 billion yuan ($2.7 billion) merger with a listed clothing maker, becoming the latest courier seeking capital market funds to stay competitive during China's e-commerce boom.

** Poland may consider increasing its stake in copper producer KGHM to around 40 percent from the current 31.8 percent if it has the funds, the country's treasury minister told Gazeta Polska.

** French water and waste group Veolia and French state-owned bank Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC) want to agree before this summer on selling Veolia's stake in their Transdev public transport joint venture, Transdev's head told Les Echos newspaper.

** Telecommunications operator Zain Saudi is considering ideas for the sale or joint ownership of its mobile transmitter towers, its chief executive said. (Compiled by Vishaka George in Bengaluru)