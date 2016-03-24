UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Thursday:
** U.S. cash dispensing machines maker Diebold said it has gained the required level of support to go ahead with its 1.7 billion euro ($1.9 billion) takeover of Wincor Nixdorf , sending the German rival's shares almost 20 percent higher.
** French oil major Total denied that it was in talks about buying domestic rival Engie's exploration and production (E&P) activities.
** Set-top box maker TiVo is in advanced talks to sell itself to digital entertainment guide provider Rovi Corp , the New York Times reported, citing people briefed on the talks.
** Hitachi has bought further shares in Ansaldo STS securing a total of just over 50 percent in the company, a source close to the matter told Reuters.
** Founder Pat Byrne and private equity backers have repurchased Irish regional airline CityJet from German owners Intro Aviation for an undisclosed sum, the company said on Thursday.
** The Russian government has approved a deal for India's ONGC to acquire a 15 percent stake in the Vankor oilfield for $1.3 billion from Rosneft, the Interfax news agency reported, citing Anti-Monopoly Service head Igor Artemyev.
** Instant noodle maker Nissin Foods has agreed to buy a 17.27 percent stake in Premier Foods from U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus, the Japanese company said.
** Yum Brands Inc is in talks with private equity firms KKR & Co LP and Hopu Investments, among others, over the sale of a minority stake in its China operations as it prepares to spin off the once booming unit, two sources familiar with the plans said.
** South African fashion retailer Foschini Group said it had acquired all the shares in British high street chain Whistles for an undisclosed sum. (Compiled by Vishaka George)
