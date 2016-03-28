(Updates Anbang; adds Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA and Affymetrix, SQM)

March 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** China's Anbang Insurance Group Co raised its offer for Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc to almost $14 billion, Starwood said, in the latest challenge to the U.S. hotel operator's merger with Marriott International Inc.

** Japan's NTT Data Corp said on Monday it has agreed to buy Dell Inc's information technology consulting division for over $3 billion to expand in North America and bolster its services business.

** State-controlled power holding company Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA has hired Credit Suisse Group AG to advise on a plan to sell a portion or all of a subsidiary's renewable energy assets, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** Gene sequencing products maker Affymetrix Inc said on Monday that a raised offer from its former executives does not constitute a superior proposal and backed its deal to be acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

** Airport operator GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd has sold a 33 percent stake in Bengaluru airport in southern India to Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings to reduce debt. Fairfax will pay 21.49 billion rupees ($322.8 million) for the stake, GVK said in a statement to the stock exchange.

** Qatar's Ooredoo said that its subsidiary wi-tribe Ltd had completed the sale of wi-tribe Pakistan to NB Offshore Investment Ltd for around 32.7 million Qatari riyals ($9 million).

** Cosmetics maker Avon Products Inc said it had agreed to give activist investor Barington Capital Group LP the right to approve the appointment of an independent director to the company's board, avoiding a proxy fight.

** Kuwait Finance House (KFH) has received an offer from investors to buy its stake in affiliate Aref Investment Group, the country's biggest Islamic lender said in a bourse statement.

** Chilean chemicals firm SQM said it had entered into a joint venture with Canadian junior miner Lithium Americas to develop a lithium project in Argentina, at a time when demand and prices for the key battery ingredient are rocketing.

** Cellcom has been summoned by Israel's anti-monopoly commission over its planned purchase of smaller low-cost rival Golan Telecom, the country's largest mobile phone operator said on Monday. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)