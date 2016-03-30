(Adds Allianz, Giordano's, Companhia Energética de Minas
Gerais; Updates Premier Foods, Twenty-First Century Fox)
March 30 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Wednesday:
** German insurer Allianz SE is looking to sell a
$5 billion portfolio of life insurance policies in Italy,
sources familiar with the matter said.
** Taiwan's Foxconn agreed to buy Sharp Corp at a
big discount to its original offer after a month of wrangling
that sowed more doubts over whether the two companies can work
well together and fend off fierce competition from smartphone
display rivals. Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision
Industry Co, will pay about $3.5 billion for a
two-thirds stake, nearly $900 million less than its initial
offer, the companies said.
** Britain's Premier Foods Plc agreed to hold talks
with McCormick & Co after the U.S. company raised its
takeover proposal for a second time, pushing for a deal that
would boost its stable of kitchen cupboard brands.
** China's Shandong Ruyi is set to buy control
of SMCP, the French firm behind fashion brands Sandro, Maje and
Claudie Pierlot, for 1.3 billion euros ($1.5 billion) including
debt, two sources close to the deal said on Tuesday.
** Canadian engineering firm Stantec Inc said on
Tuesday it had agreed to purchase MWH, a water resources
infrastructure company based in Colorado, for $793 million in
cash.
** India's Tata Steel wants to sell Britain's
biggest steelmaker, putting thousands of jobs at risk and
forcing the government to seek a solution ahead of an EU
referendum dominated by concerns about the economy.
** State Street Corp said it would buy General
Electric Co's asset management business for up to $485
million as the industrial conglomerate winds down its financing
arm to reduce regulatory burden.
** Twenty-First Century Fox Inc is interested in
acquiring a minority stake in Viacom Inc's Paramount
Pictures, a source close to the situation said.
** Air New Zealand Ltd, the biggest shareholder of
Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd, said it may sell its 26
percent stake in a sign that backers of Australia's No. 2
carrier are growing impatient with its slow profit turnaround.
** German retailer Metro has proposed to split
itself in two, separating its wholesale and food business from
its consumer electronics chain to help each focus and grow
faster.
** Peninsula Participacoes Ltda, the investment vehicle of
Brazilian billionaire Abilio Diniz's family, has raised its
stake in Carrefour SA, just weeks after the French
retailer nominated the tycoon for a board seat.
** China's closely held CEFC China Energy Co Ltd will raise
its stake in J&T Finance Group, including banks in the Czech
Republic and Slovakia, to 50 percent from 9.9 percent, the two
firms said on Wednesday.
** Giordano's, the Chicago-based restaurant chain famous for
the city's stuffed deep-dish pizza, is exploring selling itself,
according to people familiar with the matter.
** Brazil's electricity firm Companhia Energética de Minas
Gerais CEMIG plans to divest some non-core activities
to reduce its debt and free up money for investments, CEO Mauro
Borges said.
(Compiled by Arunima Banerjee and Anet Josline Pinto in
Bengaluru)