UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Adds Gazprom; Updates Alior Bank, Tata Steel and Hebei Iron & Steel Group)
April 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1340 GMT on Friday:
** China's Anbang Insurance Group Co said on Thursday it has abandoned its $14 billion bid for Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc, paving the way for Marriott International Inc to buy the Sheraton and Westin hotels operator.
** British supermarket group Sainsbury's said its 1.4 billion pounds ($2 billion) offer for Argos-owner Home Retail Group had been recommended by the board of the catalogue retailer.
** Poland's Alior Bank has agreed to buy local rival Bank BPH's core business from General Electric for 1.225 billion zlotys ($328.5 million), Alior said, confirming a Reuters report.
** Debt purchaser and manager Arrow Global Group Plc said it had agreed to buy InVesting B.V., a consumer debt purchaser and collections provider, for 78.5 million pounds ($112.6 million), giving it a "low-risk entry" into the Belgian market.
** Archer Daniels Midland Co has struck a deal to sell a sugarcane ethanol plant in Brazil after searching for a buyer for four years, the agribusiness company said on Thursday.
** AirAsia Bhd's founders tightened their grip on Asia's biggest budget airline with a deal to invest 1 billion ringgit ($257 million) in it, helping the company to shore up its finances and cut debt.
** Nexgen Energy Ltd, a Canadian uranium exploration company whose stock rocketed 79 percent this month, is talking with multiple uranium producers and buyers about selling a minority stake, its chief executive said on Thursday.
** China's Shandong Ruyi said it will buy a controlling stake in SMCP, the French firm behind affordable luxury fashion brands Sandro, Maje and Claudie Pierlot.
** India's Tata Steel is planning to take a stake in Thyssenkrupp's European steel unit, German business paper Rheinische Post reported.
** Fortum and Veolia will enter the bidding for French utility EDF's Polish heating assets, newspaper Puls Biznesu reported.
** China's Hebei Iron & Steel Group submitted the only bid for a loss-making Serbian steel mill, Zelezara Smederevo, before a March 30 deadline, a Serbian government official said.
** Finland's Okmetic, said it had received a takeover offer from China's National Silicon Industry Group (NSIG) for the maker of silicon wafers used in semiconductors and analog circuits.
** Russian gas giant Gazprom said the list of OMV's assets to be included in a swap deal had been defined. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.