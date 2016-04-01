(Adds Gazprom; Updates Alior Bank, Tata Steel and Hebei Iron & Steel Group)

April 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1340 GMT on Friday:

** China's Anbang Insurance Group Co said on Thursday it has abandoned its $14 billion bid for Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc, paving the way for Marriott International Inc to buy the Sheraton and Westin hotels operator.

** British supermarket group Sainsbury's said its 1.4 billion pounds ($2 billion) offer for Argos-owner Home Retail Group had been recommended by the board of the catalogue retailer.

** Poland's Alior Bank has agreed to buy local rival Bank BPH's core business from General Electric for 1.225 billion zlotys ($328.5 million), Alior said, confirming a Reuters report.

** Debt purchaser and manager Arrow Global Group Plc said it had agreed to buy InVesting B.V., a consumer debt purchaser and collections provider, for 78.5 million pounds ($112.6 million), giving it a "low-risk entry" into the Belgian market.

** Archer Daniels Midland Co has struck a deal to sell a sugarcane ethanol plant in Brazil after searching for a buyer for four years, the agribusiness company said on Thursday.

** AirAsia Bhd's founders tightened their grip on Asia's biggest budget airline with a deal to invest 1 billion ringgit ($257 million) in it, helping the company to shore up its finances and cut debt.

** Nexgen Energy Ltd, a Canadian uranium exploration company whose stock rocketed 79 percent this month, is talking with multiple uranium producers and buyers about selling a minority stake, its chief executive said on Thursday.

** China's Shandong Ruyi said it will buy a controlling stake in SMCP, the French firm behind affordable luxury fashion brands Sandro, Maje and Claudie Pierlot.

** India's Tata Steel is planning to take a stake in Thyssenkrupp's European steel unit, German business paper Rheinische Post reported.

** Fortum and Veolia will enter the bidding for French utility EDF's Polish heating assets, newspaper Puls Biznesu reported.

** China's Hebei Iron & Steel Group submitted the only bid for a loss-making Serbian steel mill, Zelezara Smederevo, before a March 30 deadline, a Serbian government official said.

** Finland's Okmetic, said it had received a takeover offer from China's National Silicon Industry Group (NSIG) for the maker of silicon wafers used in semiconductors and analog circuits.

** Russian gas giant Gazprom said the list of OMV's assets to be included in a swap deal had been defined.