(Adds New World Resources, Deutsche Boerse, ; updates Peabody,
Castellum, McCormick Foods)
April 13 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Wednesday:
** U.S. spice maker McCormick Foods abandoned its
pursuit of British food company Premier Foods on
Wednesday, refusing to further improve its 1.5 billion pounds
($2.1 billion) takeover proposal in negotiations with Premier.
** Swiss specialty chemicals and life sciences company Lonza
Group AG has offered to acquire U.S. drug delivery
technology company Catalent Inc, three people familiar
with the matter said this week.
** A regulatory filing by a group identifying itself as
Integrated Device Technology Inc's shareholders said it
made an offer to buy the U.S. chipmaker for $32 per share in
cash. The price represented a 64 percent premium to Monday's
close and valued the company at $4.3 billion.
The filing was the first and only information that
Integrated Device has received from this group, Chief Executive
Greg Waters said in a statement, adding that the company had not
communicated with any of these parties.
** India's Tata Steel and Germany's Thyssenkrupp
are holding high-level talks on the possibility of
combining their European steel operations in a joint venture,
but are also looking at other options, German daily Rheinische
Post said on Wednesday.
** Private equity investor Arca Capital, a minority
shareholder in Czech coal miner New World Resources (NWR)
, said on Wednesday it had offered to buy NWR's main
operating unit OKD.
** Germany's European Energy Exchange (EEX), part of
Deutsche Boerse, is to take over the remaining 48
percent of its Singaporean Cleartrade Exchange subsidiary it
does not already own to widen its international reach and
complement its core operations.
** Castellum, one of Sweden's largest listed real
estate firms, has agreed to buy peer Norrporten for 13 billion
Swedish crowns ($1.6 billion) excluding dividends, business
daily Dagens Industri reported, citing sources.
** A California administrative law judge recommended
approving Charter Communications Inc's proposed
acquisition of Time Warner Cable and Bright House
Networks with some significant conditions, according to a
decision made public late on Tuesday.
** E.W. Scripps has acquired Cracked for $39
million, marking the latest example of a traditional media
company buying a satirical digital group to appeal to younger
viewers.
** Dubai's Emaar Properties plans to reorganize
its Indian business through a demerger, the emirate's biggest
property developer said in a bourse statement on Wednesday.
** A joint venture led by India's Reliance Industries Ltd
and BG Group will hand drilling infrastructure from an
abandoned Indian gas field to ONGC Ltd, a boost for
ONGC's plans to develop a key gas reserve nearby, two company
sources said.
** Chinese state-owned agricultural trader COFCO is in talks
over potential partnerships or acquisitions in North America,
its president said, as it builds on deals that have already
catapulted it into the league of top global traders.
** Chinese chemical products maker Shanghai Jahwa United Co
said on Wednesday that its controlling shareholder
was in talks to buy a stake in Mayborn Group, which controls
baby product maker Tommee Tippee.
** Lufthansa is in talks with the owners of
Scandinavian carrier SAS and Brussels Airlines as it
seeks to expand its network of airlines and add to its Eurowings
low-cost platform, according to people close to the German
carrier.
** Grupo BTG Pactual SA's private equity unit and a group of
partners said on Wednesday they sold their stake in ailing
Brazilian retailer Leader Participações SA for a "symbolic
amount" as the country's largest independent investment banking
firm disposes of risky proprietary investments.
** Brazil-based Votorantim Industrial SA raised its stake in
the Peruvian polymetallic miner Milpo to 80.24 percent
from 60.07 percent in a 579 million sole ($177 million)
acquisition of shares, the company said on Tuesday.
** Peabody Energy Corp, the world's largest
privately owned coal producer, filed for U.S. bankruptcy
protection on Wednesday in the wake of a sharp fall in coal
prices that left it unable to service a recent debt-fueled
expansion into Australia.
($1 = 8.09 Swedish crowns)
($1 = 0.70 pounds)
($1 = 3.27 soles)
(Compiled by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)