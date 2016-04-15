BRIEF-Accenture completes acquisition of 62 pct shareholding in SinnerSchrader AG
* Accenture completes acquisition of 62% majority shareholding in SinnerSchrader AG, expands customer experience offering in Germany
(Adds HNA Group, Fiat Chrysler)
April 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc has brought in investment banks to review its options amid interest from buyout firms and other companies in a number of its businesses, according to people familiar with the matter.
** Tata Steel Ltd has hired a team of Standard Chartered Plc bankers to help sell its loss-making UK business amid Britain's attempt to prevent the closure of one of it's biggest manufacturing operations, a source familiar with the matter said.
** Mitel Networks Corp said on Friday it would buy fellow voice and telephony gear maker Polycom Inc for about $1.96 billion in cash and stock, satisfying a demand from activist investor Elliott Management.
** Toyota, Volkswagen and Ford are the only remaining potential merger candidates for Fiat Chrysler, since its attempt to join up with GM was rebuffed, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Friday.
** Chinese conglomerate HNA Group has agreed to buy British bureau-de-change operator International Currency Exchange (ICE), the companies said on Friday, the latest takeover in a European investment spree aimed at expanding outside Asia.
** Germany's biggest steelmaker Thyssenkrupp wants to play a role in any consolidation of the European steel market, which is afflicted by excess production capacity and a weak demand outlook, Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger said.
** Buyout group BC Partners is sounding out potential buyers for its German power transformer maker SGB-SMIT, four years after a sale to China's State Grid was halted by political intervention, three people familiar with the matter said.
** XIO Group, a China-based buyout firm, is close to an agreement to acquire J.D. Power and Associates, a unit of McGraw Hill Financial Inc for more than $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
** A A$2.5 billion ($1.9 billion) buyout of Morgan Stanley-linked Australian property group Investa Office Fund (IOF) by local rival DEXUS Property Group failed on Friday when it received insufficient shareholder votes, the target said.
** Indonesian state miners may team up with a consortium including prominent businessman Arifin Panigoro to buy a controlling stake in Newmont Mining Corp's local operations, an official at the state enterprises ministry said on Friday.
** Greece has received three expressions of interest in the sale of state railways operator TRAINOSE, the country's privatisations agency (HRADF) said on Friday.
** Russia's Aeroflot is in talks with potential partners about a joint venture the state-controlled carrier's deputy chief executive said on Friday, without naming them.
** Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Friday that Airbus Group was interested in the privatisation of Russian Helicopters as the government looks for a strategic partner for the state-owned company.
** Global buyout firm Advent International and U.S.-based Baxter International are among suitors preparing to submit separate bids to buy unlisted Indian drugmaker Gland Pharma Ltd, three people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
** Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) said on Friday it had agreed to buy Irish leasing company Aldus Aviation, which manages a fleet of 30 jets. (Compiled by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)
* Accenture completes acquisition of 62% majority shareholding in SinnerSchrader AG, expands customer experience offering in Germany
April 12 NextGen Healthcare Information Systems LLC: