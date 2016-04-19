(Adds ChemChina, Tencent, GP Investments Acquisition, Bass Pro
Shops, Randgold Resources)
April 19 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Chemical giant ChemChina approached BG Group
with a possible bid late last year, just as Royal Dutch Shell
was preparing to close a $52 billion deal to buy the
British energy company, seven banking and industry sources with
knowledge of the matter said.
** GP Investments Acquisition Corp (GPIAC) said it
agreed to buy the owner of World Kitchen LLC, which makes Pyrex
and Corelle kitchenware, in a $566 million cash-and-stock deal.
** Privately held outdoors retailer Bass Pro Shops has
partnered with Goldman Sachs Group Inc's private equity
arm to make an offer for U.S. hunting and fishing store chain
Cabela's Inc, people familiar with the matter said.
** Randgold Resources has entered a joint venture in
Democratic Republic of Congo with a company controlled by
Israeli billionaire Dan Gertler and a state miner, the company
said.
** Steinhoff has offered to buy most of Cauval's
bedding business for 76.2 million euros ($86.4 million), up from
an initial offer for half of the French firm's bedding
factories, the South African retailer said.
** Private equity firm Francisco Partners will buy Israel's
SintecMedia for $400 million, the Calcalist financial daily
reported, without citing sources.
** French energy company Engie wants to sell its
Polaniec coal-fired power plant, the company said, confirming a
report in a Polish newspaper.
** European low-cost airline easyJet's founder and
biggest shareholder Stelios Haji-ioannou will oppose any move by
the company to make an acquisition, he said, following media
reports that the company was looking at making a bid for smaller
rival Monarch.
** Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) is seeking
acquisitions to strengthen its fertilizer business and could
announce purchases in the chemicals and polymers sectors by the
end of the third quarter, its acting chief executive told
Reuters.
** South Korea's Lotte Shopping is pulling out
of French retailer Casino's auction of its Big C
Vietnam supermarket chain, people familiar with the matter said.
** Stock Spirits Group has urged its shareholders
to vote against resolutions proposed by its top shareholder
which it says would require significant extra spending along
with the addition of more board members.
** Anheuser-Busch InBev, the brewer which is in the
process of acquiring rival SABMiller, said it accepted
an offer from Japan's Asahi Group for Peroni and a
group of other SAB beer brands.
** Alabbar Enterprises, controlled by Dubai's businessman
Mohammed Alabbar, will take a 4 percent stake in Yoox
Net-A-Porter after buying into a 100-million euro
($113 million) reserved capital increase at the online fashion
retailer.
** Credit data company Experian Plc said it would
buy CSIdentity Corp, a provider of consumer identity management
and fraud detection services, for $360 million.
** Car parts maker Faurecia has signed a deal to
sell its automotive exteriors business to Plastic Omnium
for an enterprise value of 665 million euros ($753
million) to reduce debt.
** France's AXA unveiled a joint venture in Africa
with Lloyd's of London insurer Chaucer in a bid to enter the
"growing and profitable" specialty insurance market covering a
range of political, energy and infrastructure risk.
** Sequa Petroleum called off its third planned
acquisition of Norwegian offshore field interests, in a sign of
the challenges faced by a Norwegian oil industry hit by low
crude prices.
** Australian cattle producer S. Kidman & Co has attracted
its second public foreign buyout offer in six months, agreeing a
deal with a Chinese-led group that will need the regulatory
approval that was denied its previous suitor amid a public
outcry over assets passing into non-Australian hands.
(Compiled by Vishaka George and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)