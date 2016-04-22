(Adds Citigroup, Cyfrowy Polsat, Rosneft, Bashneft, Comerica
Bank, Nova Ljubljanska Banka)
April 22 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Citigroup Inc and U.S. Bancorp have agreed
to sell Brazilian card payment processing joint venture Elavon
do Brasil to a local rival for an undisclosed sum, ending months
of negotiations to exit the money-losing company.
** Polish media group Cyfrowy Polsat said it has
bought a further 27.2 percent of the group's key infrastructure
partner Midas, adding to the 66 percent it acquired
earlier this year.
** Kuwait has not ruled out the possibility of participating
in the privatization of Russian oil firms Rosneft and
Bashneft, TASS news agency cited a Kuwaiti official as
saying.
** France has extended its bidding deadline for the
privatization of Nice airport by two weeks, the economy ministry
said, confirming what three sources had told Reuters earlier.
** Two of Comerica Bank's largest shareholders want
the regional lender to explore a sale, the Wall Street Journal
reported.
** Slovenia's largest bank, state-owned Nova Ljubljanska
Banka (NLB), said it had opened a tender for the sale of its NLB
Leasing business, which mainly deals with cars.
** Tanzania wants an 8 percent stake in Uganda's planned oil
refinery, a Ugandan minister said, a move that could be designed
to boost Tanzania's bid to secure a pipeline route for Ugandan
crude over a rival pitch by Kenya.
** Russian energy giant Rosneft does not intend to
sell down further its holding in Saras, the Italian
refiner's chairman said.
** Steinhoff has increased its stake in Darty
to 20.4 percent, it said, a day after a frantic bidding
war with French rival Fnac for Europe's third-largest
electric goods retailer.
** KKR & Co LP has short-listed China's Joyoung Co
Ltd and KingClean Electric Co Ltd among
others for its planned sale of German coffee machine maker WMF,
in another sign of strong interest from Chinese suitors to buy
overseas assets, people with direct knowledge of the matter told
Reuters.
** An offer by French aerospace group Safran for
Zodiac Aerospace is "not on the agenda", a source
close to Safran said, dampening speculation of a major tie-up in
the French aerospace sector.
** European buyout firm Permira is considering
selling Japanese sushi chain operator Akindo Sushiro Co in an
initial public offering and is now deciding on underwriters for
a sale that could value the restaurant company at about $1.4
billion, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.
** Lufthansa is seeking a partnership with, or a
complete takeover, of holiday airline Condor to further expand
its low-cost Eurowings business, three people familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
** U.S. renewable energy company SunEdison Inc,
which filed for bankruptcy on Thursday, aims to secure partners
for about 1.7 gigawatts of planned projects in India within two
months, the head of its Asia business said.
** Telefonica Deutschland agreed to sell its
passive tower infrastructure to Telxius, which is owned by
Spanish parent Telefonica SA, for 587 million euros
($663 million), it said.
(Compiled by Vishaka George in Bengaluru)