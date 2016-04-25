(Adds Charter Communications, Bhs, CK Hutchison, Fnac, Saudi
Aramco and OMV)
April 25 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** The U.S. Justice Department approved Charter
Communications Inc's proposed purchase of Time Warner
Cable Inc and Bright House networks, which would create
the second-largest broadband provider and third-largest
video-provider.
** Novartis is discussing options with banks for
selling its near $14 billion stake in rival Roche,
potentially providing cash for new deals, though a sale is not
imminent, according to two people familiar with the situation.
** British department stores group BHS was placed into
administration, putting the 88-year-old retailer in danger of
disappearing from the high street and placing 11,000 jobs at
risk.
** EU competition regulators will veto CK Hutchison
Holdings' 10.3 billion-pound ($14.9 billion) deal to
buy O2 UK from Spanish group Telefonica to become
Britain's biggest mobile network operator, two people familiar
with the matter said on Monday.
** Gannett Co Inc, the publisher of USA Today, said
it offered to buy Tribune Publishing Co, but the owner
of the Los Angeles Times refused to begin "constructive" talks.
** French retailer Fnac raised its offer for Darty
to around 900 million pounds ($1.3 billion) in a final
bid to win Europe's largest electronics goods chain in a battle
with South Africa's Steinhoff.
** Saudi Arabia expects state oil company Saudi Aramco
to be valued at more than $2 trillion and plans to
sell less than 5 percent of it through an initial public
offering (IPO), Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on
Monday.
** Beverage can makers Ball Corp and Rexam Plc
will sell some of their assets to European packaging
maker Ardagh Group in a deal worth $3.42 billion, as
they seek antitrust clearance for their planned merger.
** Private equity firm Cinven is in final talks over buying
travel operator TUI's Hotelbeds unit, a source close to
the negotiations told Reuters on Monday. The value of the deal
is estimated at around 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion).
** Austrian energy company OMV intends to keep
majority stakes in its assets in the North Sea that will be part
of an asset swap with Russia's Gazprom, the company
said on Monday.
** Qatar Airways is in advanced negotiations to buy a 49
percent stake in Italian airline Meridiana, but a deal is
dependent on restructuring and job cuts, the CEO of Qatar
Airways said.
** Evergrande Real Estate Group said it had agreed
to buy a stake in Shenzhen-listed property firm Calxon Group
for 3.6 billion yuan ($554 million), a move that
could pave the way for a backdoor listing on the mainland.
** Canadian miner Nevsun Resources Ltd said it has
agreed to buy Reservoir Minerals Inc for about $365
million in cash and stock.
** German chemicals group Lanxess signed a deal to
purchase U.S. peer Chemours' disinfectant and hygiene
product ingredients business for about 210 million euros ($230
million).
** Japan's Mitsubishi Corp and Pacific Metals Co
Ltd will sell their stakes in the Weda Bay nickel mine
project in Indonesia to France's Eramet SA for a total
of about 11 billion yen ($99 million) due to slumping prices.
** Reports that Bombardier Inc is involved in
launching an airline in Iran are inaccurate, the Canadian
planemaker said on Sunday, although it confirmed it was in talks
for sales as its executive chairman visited the country to drum
up business.
** Brazil's BRF said it reached a deal to acquire
all of Oman-based frozen food distributor Al Khan Foodstuff.
BRF, the world's largest poultry exporter, already had a 40
percent stake in the company that it estimates to be worth $64
million.
** Telecom Italia and state-lender CDP are in
talks that may result in the Italian phone group buying fibre
network firm Metroweb in exchange for a stake in its
international wholesale unit Sparkle, two sources close to the
matter said on Saturday.
** Oman's Bank Dhofar, in talks with Bank Sohar
on a possible merger, said on Sunday that it
communicated the terms for a deal to its smaller rival after
completing due diligence.
** Famous Brands, South Africa's biggest fast-food
restaurant chain, said on Monday it will take a 51 percent stake
in Italian restaurant business Lupa Osteria, in a drive to
extend its presence in the casual dining sector.
** Leumi, Israel's second-largest bank, said on
Sunday it had swapped its remaining 5.86 percent stake in
holding company Israel Corp for a 1.4 percent holding
in Israel Chemicals (ICL).
** Funds advised by private equity group CVC Capital
Partners on Sunday signed a binding agreement to acquire a
majority stake in betting firm Tipico, Germany's largest private
sports betting group, CVC said.
** Bob Diamond, former Barclays chief executive, is
teaming up with private equity group Carlyle to prepare a
bid to buy the bank's African operations, a source familiar with
the matter told Reuters on Monday.
($1 = 0.6900 pounds)
(Compiled by Arunima Banerjee and Anya George Tharakan in
Bengaluru)