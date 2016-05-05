(Adds Energy Transfer Equity, Charter Communications,
Ethypharm, Enel, Louis Dreyfus)
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
** Sanofi said it was prepared to raise its
proposed $9.3 billion deal to buy Medivation if the
U.S. cancer drug maker engaged in talks, threatening to take a
hostile bid directly to shareholders if not.
** Sibanye Gold aims to show its faith in platinum
with further acquisitions while looking to benefit from a
broader commodities revival by strengthening its portfolio of
gold, base metals and coal assets.
** Energy Transfer Equity LP Chief Executive Kelcy
Warren said the pipeline company cannot complete an agreed-upon
$21 billion takeover of rival Williams Cos Inc because
of tax issues.
** A majority of the five-member U.S. Federal Communications
Commission has voted to approve Charter Communications Inc
acquisition of Time Warner Cable Inc and Bright
House networks, which would create the second-largest U.S.
broadband provider and third-largest video provider, two sources
briefed on the matter said.
** French drugmaker Ethypharm has attracted tentative offers
from buyout groups PAI and Bain Capital as well as from European
peer Mundipharma, people familiar with the matter said.
** Italian utility Enel is close to presenting an
offer for a controlling stake in fibre network company Metroweb
as part of plans to roll out a high-speed Internet network, two
sources familiar with the matter said.
** Agricultural commodity trader Louis Dreyfus may sell a
stake in a new northern Brazil grains terminal to book profits
from its early participation in the project, a company source
said.
** Telus Corp , one of Canada's three big
telecom providers, said it would sell a 35 percent stake in
outsourcing service provider Telus International in a deal that
values the unit at C$1.2 billion ($934.80 million).
** Australia's antitrust regulator on Thursday cleared beer
giant Anheuser Busch Inbev SA's planned $100 billion
takeover of rival SABMiller Plc, saying the deal would
not adversely affect the domestic market.
But, South Africa's competition watchdog plans to seek
another extension to scrutinize the planned deal.
** Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners said on
Thursday it sold its stake in Education International Corp (EIC)
to a group of Chinese investors, ending plans for an IPO of the
company which provides educational advice to Chinese students.
** Tribune Publishing Co said on Wednesday its
board unanimously rejected Gannett Co Inc's unsolicited
takeover offer and will proceed instead with a strategic plan to
revive its print business and tap growth in digital content.
** Ford Motor Co is investing $182.2 million in San
Francisco-based Pivotal Software, underscoring the pressure
carmakers face to boost their technology platforms given the
rise of connected and self-driving cars.
** A newly-struck deal between Alphabet Inc's Google
and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA)
for a fleet of 100 self-driving cars is not exclusive, Fiat's
Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Thursday.
** France's Dassault Systemes, U.S. software
company Autodesk and buyout groups such as TA
Associates and Permira are in the running to acquire Swiss
industrial software group Autoform, people familiar with the
matter said.
** Russia's Economy Ministry said on Thursday that it had
started the process of choosing firms to consult on the
privatisation of shipping company Sovcomflot.
** Barclays has raised 603 million pounds ($876
million) by selling a 12.2 percent stake in Barclays Africa
Group, a crucial first step in a plan to curb risk and
refocus on core markets in Britain and United States.
(Compiled by Manish Parashar and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)