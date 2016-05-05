(Adds Energy Transfer Equity, Charter Communications, Ethypharm, Enel, Louis Dreyfus)

May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Sanofi said it was prepared to raise its proposed $9.3 billion deal to buy Medivation if the U.S. cancer drug maker engaged in talks, threatening to take a hostile bid directly to shareholders if not.

** Sibanye Gold aims to show its faith in platinum with further acquisitions while looking to benefit from a broader commodities revival by strengthening its portfolio of gold, base metals and coal assets.

** Energy Transfer Equity LP Chief Executive Kelcy Warren said the pipeline company cannot complete an agreed-upon $21 billion takeover of rival Williams Cos Inc because of tax issues.

** A majority of the five-member U.S. Federal Communications Commission has voted to approve Charter Communications Inc acquisition of Time Warner Cable Inc and Bright House networks, which would create the second-largest U.S. broadband provider and third-largest video provider, two sources briefed on the matter said.

** French drugmaker Ethypharm has attracted tentative offers from buyout groups PAI and Bain Capital as well as from European peer Mundipharma, people familiar with the matter said.

** Italian utility Enel is close to presenting an offer for a controlling stake in fibre network company Metroweb as part of plans to roll out a high-speed Internet network, two sources familiar with the matter said.

** Agricultural commodity trader Louis Dreyfus may sell a stake in a new northern Brazil grains terminal to book profits from its early participation in the project, a company source said.

** Telus Corp , one of Canada's three big telecom providers, said it would sell a 35 percent stake in outsourcing service provider Telus International in a deal that values the unit at C$1.2 billion ($934.80 million).

** Australia's antitrust regulator on Thursday cleared beer giant Anheuser Busch Inbev SA's planned $100 billion takeover of rival SABMiller Plc, saying the deal would not adversely affect the domestic market.

But, South Africa's competition watchdog plans to seek another extension to scrutinize the planned deal.

** Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners said on Thursday it sold its stake in Education International Corp (EIC) to a group of Chinese investors, ending plans for an IPO of the company which provides educational advice to Chinese students.

** Tribune Publishing Co said on Wednesday its board unanimously rejected Gannett Co Inc's unsolicited takeover offer and will proceed instead with a strategic plan to revive its print business and tap growth in digital content.

** Ford Motor Co is investing $182.2 million in San Francisco-based Pivotal Software, underscoring the pressure carmakers face to boost their technology platforms given the rise of connected and self-driving cars.

** A newly-struck deal between Alphabet Inc's Google and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) for a fleet of 100 self-driving cars is not exclusive, Fiat's Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Thursday.

** France's Dassault Systemes, U.S. software company Autodesk and buyout groups such as TA Associates and Permira are in the running to acquire Swiss industrial software group Autoform, people familiar with the matter said.

** Russia's Economy Ministry said on Thursday that it had started the process of choosing firms to consult on the privatisation of shipping company Sovcomflot.

** Russia's Economy Ministry said on Thursday that it had started the process of choosing firms to consult on the privatisation of shipping company Sovcomflot.

** Barclays has raised 603 million pounds ($876 million) by selling a 12.2 percent stake in Barclays Africa Group, a crucial first step in a plan to curb risk and refocus on core markets in Britain and United States.