(Adds Medivation, Liberty Global and others )

May 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:

** India's JSW Steel Ltd has bid for the British operations of Tata Steel Ltd, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter confirmed on Tuesday, prompting concerns about its debt levels and putting pressure on its shares.

** U.S. cancer drug maker Medivation Inc has decided to explore a sale following a $9.3 billion acquisition offer from France's Sanofi SA and interest from other companies, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

** Liberty Global said it would consider buying Telefonica's O2 in Britain if Brussels blocks Hutchison buying the mobile network, but it valued the flexibility of its current mobile strategy based on a virtual network.

** Thailand's Central Group has sold out of domestic retail firm Big C Supercenter Pcl, accepting a tender offer from rival TCC Group in a deal that will help Central fund its purchase of a Vietnamese supermarket chain, people with knowledge of the matter said.

** German insurer Allianz SE on Tuesday said it was selling part of its life insurance portfolio in Taiwan to Taiwan Life Insurance. The deal includes an Allianz Taiwan Life portfolio with liabilities worth 1.2 billion euros ($1.37 billion), the German company said.

** French buyout group Ardian is taking initial steps towards selling German specialty pharma group Riemser, three people familiar with the matter said.

** Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management on Monday set out to sell $800 million in shares of Zoetis Inc, the New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** French energy company Engie said on Tuesday it had bought an 80 percent stake in California-based battery power storage company Green Charge Networks.

** Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi is set to open exclusive talks on Tuesday with a group of unidentified Chinese investors over the sale of the AC Milan soccer club, according to a source close to the matter. The investor group has valued the club at 700 million euros ($798 million), including debt, another source said last week.

** A Welsh stem cell company founded by a Nobel prize winner has signed a partnership deal with Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd , giving the drugmaker rights to develop its regenerative heart treatment for the Japanese market. The transaction will earn Cell Therapy 12.5 million pounds ($18.1 million) upfront.

** Dutch brewer Bavaria said on Tuesday it has taken a controlling stake in Palm Belgian Craft Brewers with the intent to fully acquire the family-owned company best known for its eponymous ale.

** America Movil, the Mexican telecoms giant controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, said on Monday that its Peruvian subsidiary had agreed to buy Olo Del Peru S.A.C. and TVS Wireless S.A.C., two telecommunications operators in Peru.

** Greek lender Alpha Bank SA said it sold its small unit Alpha Bank Skopje in neighboring Macedonia to Silk Road Capital, as part of its restructuring plan. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)