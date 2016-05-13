(Adds Pemex)

May 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Apple Inc has invested $1 billion in Chinese ride-hailing service Didi Chuxing, a move that Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook said would help the company better understand the critical Chinese market.

** Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex is seeking partners to operate its money-losing refineries and plans to "dilute" its ownership in the plants, even selling majority stakes, the firm's financial chief said on Friday.

** China's Fosun International Ltd is among suitors bidding for ACR Capital Holdings Pte Ltd, the owner of Singapore's biggest reinsurance firm, in a deal valued at around $1 billion, people with knowledge of the matter said.

** Drugmaker Mylan NV said it would buy Renaissance Acquisition Holdings LLC's non-sterile, topicals-focused specialty and generics business for $950 million.

** Australia's Origin Energy Ltd hired Macquarie Capital to advise on a potential spin-off of its gas production businesses, including a $25 billion liquefied natural gas plant, two sources familiar with the matter said.

** State-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro SA has entered into exclusive talks with Brookfield Asset Management Inc over the sale of natural gas pipeline unit Nova Transportadora do Sudeste SA, as part of a plan to dispose of $15 billion of non-essential assets by year-end.

** Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc said that SiriusXM Holdings Inc, its biggest shareholder, along with two of its top Canadian shareholders will take the satellite radio service private. The deal values Sirius XM Canada at about C$472 million ($367 million), based on Reuters calculations. z

** Finnish utility Fortum Oyj has made a non-binding offer to acquire more than 80 percent of shares in Ekokem OyJ, a local waste treatment company that helped destroy Syria's chemical weapons.

** Some of Europe's biggest energy companies, including Royal Dutch Shell Plc, RWE AG and Vattenfall , are competing in a Dutch offshore wind tender seen as one of the biggest green energy projects on offer in Europe this year.

** Construction firm Odebrecht SA will transfer to another company much of its $847.5 million majority stake in a project to make Colombia's Magdalena River navigable, as it faces corruption allegations in Brazil, Colombian officials said on Thursday. Odebrecht, Latin America's largest engineering conglomerate, will relinquish 50 to 75 percent of its participation in the Navelena consortium, said Cormagdalena, the government agency overseeing the project. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)