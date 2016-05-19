(Adds Gecina, Sovran Self Storage, Areva, Cinven, Enel; Updates Bayer)

May 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1340 GMT on Thursday:

** German drugs and chemicals group Bayer AG has made an unsolicited takeover proposal to U.S. seeds company Monsanto Co, aiming to create the world's biggest agricultural supplier and take advantage of converging pesticides and seeds markets.

** France's Technip announced an all-stock merger with U.S. rival FMC Technologies to create an oil services group with combined revenue of $20 billion.

** Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings and a consortium that includes China Investment Corp (CIC) and KKR & Co have advanced to a second round of bidding for a minority stake in Yum Brands Inc's China unit, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Buyout firm Onex Corp has revived an auction for Carestream Health that could value it at more than $3 billion, including debt, and is exploring a breakup of the U.S. medical imaging company, people familiar with the matter said.

** French office property group Gecina made a cash offer worth at least 1.5 billion euros ($1.68 billion) for rival Fonciere de Paris, setting off a bidding war over some prime property in the French capital.

** Real estate investment trust Sovran Self Storage Inc said it had agreed to buy privately owned self storage operator LifeStorage LP for about $1.3 billion in cash to enter markets including northern California, Las Vegas and Nevada.

** Oil major BP Plc sold part of the stake its unit Castrol Ltd holds in Castrol India Ltd, but said it would remain a majority shareholder in the company.

** Italy's biggest utility Enel has tabled a formal offer to buy fibre-optic company Metroweb, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

** Australian electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi Ltd said on Thursday it was considering a buyout of appliances chain the Good Guys Discount Warehouses (Australia) Pty Ltd, a deal reported to be worth A$1 billion ($721 million).

** Private equity firm Cinven is considering a bid for Restaurant Group Plc, the owner of Mexican food chains Chiquito and Joe's Kitchen, Sky News reported.

** India's Tata Communications Ltd is selling a 74 percent stake in its data center business to Singapore-based ST Telemedia for about $630 million including debt, the company said.

** Australian wealth manager AMP Capital said it had reached a deal to acquire the largest U.S. underground parking system for $370 million in a joint venture with private equity firm Northleaf Capital Partners.

** Pacific Exploration & Production Corp said its board was in favor of a restructuring proposal submitted by Catalyst Capital Group, after comparing it with a bid by EIG Global Energy Partners.

** Norway's Yara International sees Vale SA's fertilizer business as one of several investment opportunities, as the company eyes potential further acquisitions in Brazil, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

** French state-controlled nuclear group Areva is in talks with its Spanish partner Gamesa and Germany's Siemens about a possible sale of Areva's stake in offshore wind joint venture Adwen. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)