May 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:

** Australia's Oil Search Ltd agreed to a $2.2 billion deal to acquire InterOil Corp, aiming to pave the way for two rival liquefied natural gas projects led by global majors to work together in Papua New Guinea.

** UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, is reviewing its holdings for a possible sale in an effort to shore up its capital base, a source with knowledge of the situation said on Thursday.

** Sundance Holdings Group LLC, the U.S. artisan mail-order catalog company founded by actor Robert Redford, is working with investment bank Lazard Ltd to explore a sale of the company, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Conglomerate Keppel Corp's offshore and marine unit signed a shareholders' agreement with Russian oil firm Rosneft and Norwegian drilling equipment firm, MHWirth, to set up a Singapore incorporated joint venture company.

** Goldman Sachs' infrastructure fund GSIP is mulling the sale of all or part of its Spanish energy business Redexis in the second half of the year, five sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** The privatisation of a part of the state-owned stake in Russia's second-largest lender VTB Bank may not be possible until 2017, VTB CEO Andrei Kostin said.

** Kenya's Centum Investment has doubled its stake in Longhorn Publishers to 60 percent but it does not intend to make a takeover offer of the firm as required by law, it said.

** Four Chinese investor groups are locked in a more than $140 million bidding war for one of the world's most powerful soccer agencies, UK-based Stellar Group, a source said, a sign that China's appetite for sport is outgrowing trophy club investments.

** A takeover bid launched on RCS MediaGroup by private equity firm Investindustrial and a group of shareholders in the Italian publisher offers a premium to the market, RCS said on Friday.

** French media group Vivendi was a step closer to taking control of Gameloft on Friday after U.S.-based hedge fund Amber Capital agreed to tender its entire stake in the mobile video games maker. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)