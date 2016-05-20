(Adds RCS, Amber Capital, Stellar Group; Updates VTB Bank)
May 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:
** Australia's Oil Search Ltd agreed to a $2.2
billion deal to acquire InterOil Corp, aiming to pave
the way for two rival liquefied natural gas projects led by
global majors to work together in Papua New Guinea.
** UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, is
reviewing its holdings for a possible sale in an effort to shore
up its capital base, a source with knowledge of the situation
said on Thursday.
** Sundance Holdings Group LLC, the U.S. artisan mail-order
catalog company founded by actor Robert Redford, is working with
investment bank Lazard Ltd to explore a sale of the
company, according to people familiar with the matter.
** Conglomerate Keppel Corp's offshore and marine
unit signed a shareholders' agreement with Russian oil firm
Rosneft and Norwegian drilling equipment firm,
MHWirth, to set up a Singapore incorporated joint venture
company.
** Goldman Sachs' infrastructure fund GSIP is
mulling the sale of all or part of its Spanish energy business
Redexis in the second half of the year, five sources familiar
with the matter told Reuters.
** The privatisation of a part of the state-owned stake in
Russia's second-largest lender VTB Bank may not be
possible until 2017, VTB CEO Andrei Kostin said.
** Kenya's Centum Investment has doubled its stake
in Longhorn Publishers to 60 percent but it does not
intend to make a takeover offer of the firm as required by law,
it said.
** Four Chinese investor groups are locked in a more than
$140 million bidding war for one of the world's most powerful
soccer agencies, UK-based Stellar Group, a source said, a sign
that China's appetite for sport is outgrowing trophy club
investments.
** A takeover bid launched on RCS MediaGroup by
private equity firm Investindustrial and a group of shareholders
in the Italian publisher offers a premium to the market, RCS
said on Friday.
** French media group Vivendi was a step closer to
taking control of Gameloft on Friday after U.S.-based
hedge fund Amber Capital agreed to tender its entire stake in
the mobile video games maker.
(Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)