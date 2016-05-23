(Adds Argus Media, Banca Popolare, Bank Asya, Allergan; updates
Tribune Publishing)
May 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** German drugs and crop chemicals group Bayer AG has
offered to buy U.S. seeds company Monsanto Co for $62
billion in cash, including debt, which would be the biggest
foreign takeover by a German firm if the unsolicited proposal is
accepted.
** U.S. investment firm General Atlantic is to buy a
majority stake in oil price reporting agency Argus Media in a
deal valuing London-based Argus at nearly 1 billion pounds
($1.45 billion) and making dozens of employees potential
millionaires.
** A group of private equity investors is in talks to buy a
sizable stake in troubled Italian lender Banca Popolare di
Vicenza though disagreement over pricing is holding things up, a
source close to the matter said.
** Turkish authorities officially put confiscated Islamic
lender Bank Asya up for sale but said that the bank
could still be liquidated if no buyer can be found.
** Allergan Plc Chief Executive Brent Saunders said
the company expects to close the $40.5 billion sale of its
generic medicines portfolio to Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Ltd in a matter of weeks, opening the door for new
acquisitions.
** Ares Capital Corp, a lender to mid-sized
companies, said it would buy smaller rival American Capital Ltd
in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $3.4 billion.
** Tribune Publishing Co, the owner of the Los
Angeles Times and the Chicago Tribune, rejected Gannett Co Inc's
latest takeover offer but said it would allow Gannett to
access some confidential corporate information.
Tribune Publishing also said billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong
invested $70.5 million in the company, becoming its second
largest shareholder.
** ANZ Banking Group is exploring plans to sell
part or all of its life insurance and pension product
development unit, valued at up to $4 billion in total, people
familiar with the matter said, in line with its broader strategy
of raising funds to boost capital.
** The CME Group Inc is talking to several warehouse
companies to expand its metal storage network globally, three
metal industry sources told Reuters, a move that could further
challenge the London Metal Exchange's dominance.
** European asset manager Amundi SA said it signed
an agreement to acquire an 87.5 percent stake in Kleinwort
Benson Investors from Oddo & Cie, with the target's management
team buying the rest.
** A key shareholder in Norway's Opera Software
has agreed to sell its stake in the company ahead of a May 24
final deadline to accept a bid from a Chinese consortium.
** Giant Chinese courier company SF Holdings (Group) has
struck a 43.3 billion yuan ($6.6 billion) deal with a
little-known metals company that effectively gives the firm
known as 'China's Fedex' a backdoor route to a listing on the
Shenzhen stock market.
** French insurer AXA said it planned to stop
investing in the tobacco industry, citing the impact of smoking
on public health, and said it planned to sell its 1.8 billion
euros ($2.02 billion) of assets in the sector.
** Britain's Legal & General Group said it would
buy 3 billion pounds ($4.4 billion) of annuity liabilities from
Dutch insurer Aegon.
** Troubled Australian steel group Arrium Ltd,
which collapsed last month after creditors rejected a private
equity bailout, will hire a global investment bank to advise on
the sale of its profitable Moly-Cop mining supplies unit, the
firm's administrator said.
** Fujian Grand Chip Investment Fund LP (FGC) has agreed to
buy Aixtron in a deal valuing the German
semiconductor equipment maker at 670 million euros ($752
million), adding to a string of Chinese takeovers of German
technology companies.
** Quarrels have broken out behind the scenes of Anthem
Inc's proposed acquisition of Cigna Corp, as the
health insurers seek regulatory approval for their landmark
deal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
** Excalibur Steel, a management buyout group interested in
purchasing Tata Steel Ltd's British steelmaking
operations, is ready to lend its support to rival bidder Liberty
House, two industry sources told Reuters on Sunday.
** U.S. energy group Phillips 66 is in the final
stages of selling the only oil refinery in Ireland, a source
familiar with negotiations said on Saturday.
** Buyout firms Silver Lake Partners LP and TPG Capital LP
are considering a sale of telecoms equipment company Avaya Inc
that could value it at between $6 billion and $10 billion,
including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
